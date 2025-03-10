ESPN On Disney+ To Launch 26 March

ESPN on Disney+ will launch on 26 March 2025 and be included for all Australia and New Zealand subscribers, both Disney+ Premium and Disney+ Standard.

The offering starts with the NBA Playoffs in April, NCAA March Madness, MLB Opening Day, and even more premier sporting events streaming soon, such as the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs and UFC Fight Night.

The new ESPN hub on Disney+ will bring more than 10,000 hours of ESPN’s live sports action to the platform in Australia and New Zealand, including live ESPN and ESPN2 channels, fan-favourite studio shows such as SportsCenter, The Pat McAfee Show, NBA Today, and First Take, along with live events and on-demand replays, and iconic original programming including ESPN’s award-winning library of 30 for 30 films.

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios—also a Boston Celtics and NBA mega fan—helms a new campaign for Disney+ with an entertaining edge to launch ESPN on platform.

The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand senior vice president and managing director, and head of ESPN Asia-Pacific, Kylie Watson-Wheeler, said:

“We’re thrilled in the year of ESPN’s 30th Anniversary in Australia and New Zealand to bring our compelling sports offering to Disney+ subscribers in addition to the expansive and beloved entertainment already available on platform.

“We’re excited to be further broadening ESPN’s audience across major international sports, kicking off with all the action of the NBA Playoffs as the league’s champions battle it out.”

Australia and New Zealand will be the first English-speaking markets outside of North America to launch the ESPN on Disney+ tile, following the US debut in December 2024.

ESPN on Disney+ adds to The Walt Disney Company’s more than 100 years of best-in-class content, including the latest and greatest from its iconic brands and franchises – Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic – as well as the Star tile’s expansive General Entertainment offering which includes content from FX, Searchlight, Hulu, and locally produced Originals, such as The Artful Dodger, Shipwreck Hunters Australia and The Clearing, among others.

Disney+ subscribers can also stream a stellar line up of acclaimed titles including Inside Out 2, Alien Romulus, A Real Pain, Shōgun, The Bear, and the recently announced blockbuster hit, Moana 2, which lands on the platform tomorrow.

ESPN has extensive rights to major sporting events, featuring basketball action across the NBA, WNBA, FIBA as “Your Home for Hoops”, and more.

ESPN will celebrate 30 years in Australia in September 2025 with its locally operated business spanning TV, digital, social and editorial platforms serving sports fans anytime, anywhere.

In addition to the ESPN offering that will be on Disney+, ESPN is available via Foxtel, Kayo Sport, Fetch TV, and Sky NZ.