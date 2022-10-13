Erin Molan Collapses Live On-Air After Attempting To Face Her Fear Of Spiders

Do you know how people always tell you to face your fears? Well, maybe don’t face them on live radio. Erin Molan recently fainted, trying to conquer her fear of spiders.

During her 2Day FM radio show segment, Molan was asked to face her fear of spiders. Molan very quickly seemed anxious.

The aim of the facing the fears game was for Molan to have a spider put on her. Naturally, this whole idea completely freaked her out. She was doing some heavy breathing to try and steel her nerves.

The spider wrangler said: “The most important thing is that you feel safe and that you feel comfortable.”

Molan was told multiple times by her co-host and the spider wrangler that she didn’t need to do this. But Molan decided to be very brave and agreed to have a spider put on her.

The result? She immediately fainted and fell to the floor.

Molan’s fainting caused complete chaos! Co-host Hughesy immediately called for an emergency ad break and said: “We need to go to a break, go to a break, absolutely. We need to go on a break!”

A producer even yelled for everyone to leave the studio, “Everyone get out of the studio!”

It was complete chaos!

Molan is said to be fine but assumedly still terrified of spiders.