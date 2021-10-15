Entries Now Open For Spikes Asia Awards 2022, With A Big Integration & New Categories!

Spikes Asia has opened entries for the 35th edition of the Spikes Asia Awards, as well as announcing the integration of the prestigious Tangrams Awards and the launch of three new categories.

The Spikes Asia Awards, the Asia Pacific’s top award for excellence in creative communications, will now serve as the definitive benchmark for both creative excellence and marketing strategy and effectiveness across the region.

The new Strategy & Effectiveness Spike has been introduced in 2022 to celebrate “strategies that deliver measurable results and ideas that balance bold creativity and sustained business impact, and aims to champion a culture of creativity, strategy and effectiveness”.

Jenny Lau, events director at Spikes Asia, said: “It’s an exciting time in the evolution of Spikes Asia as we announce the new Strategy & Effectiveness Spike, cementing the awards’ role as the definitive benchmark for both creativity and marketing effectiveness across APAC.

“This new award reinforces the importance of synergising creativity and effectiveness which, for too long, have remained disparate.

“We believe that when creativity is effective and effective work is creative, it has even greater power to positively impact people, brands and the world.”

Furthermore, the new Creative Data Spike celebrates the interplay of ideas and information, and the Social & Influencer Spike recognises creative social thinking and strategic influencer marketing solutions.

The Digital Spike has been retired, but work that would have been entered into this category can now be entered into Brand Experience & Activation, Creative eCommerce, Social & Influencer, Digital Craft and Film.

More info on all the new award changes can be found here.

Atifa Silk, managing director at Haymarket Media Asia, said: “In consultation with the APAC creative community, and in response to rapid evolutions in the industry landscape, a number of Spikes Award categories have been refreshed and expanded for 2022.

“We look ahead to next March with great anticipation, as an opportunity to celebrate and benchmark world-class and effective creative work from across the region.”

Entries for next year’s Spikes Asia Awards opened on 14 October, and the final deadline for submissions is 20 January 2022 at 11:59pm (SGT).

The winners of the Spikes Asia Awards will be announced in March 2022 along with the return of Spikes Asia x Campaign Asia: The Experience.

More information on the hybrid event will be released later in the year. Interested delegates are welcome to register their interest for free here.