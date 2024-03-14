Enigma Showcases The ‘Ken Oath’ Promise In Action In New Campaign For Kennards Hire

Enigma has unveiled the latest in the series of its popular ‘Ken Oath’ series for Kennards Hire – a relatable, down-to-earth, multi-channel campaign that reaffirms Kennards Hire’s commitment to exceptional customer service – no matter the project.

The campaign is the third in the popular ‘Ken Oath’ series, which launched in 2020 and included a 2022 campaign that went behind the scenes as a group of ‘Kens’ were inducted with the ‘Ken Oath’ customer service promise.

Created to hero, the Kennards Hire customer experience in the latest campaign, Enigma tapped into the feeling customers get when a job is made easy, fusing relatable, creative and characters with the larrikin humour of the previous campaigns.

“For the third ‘Ken Oath’ chapter, we wanted to bring the customer benefit of using Kennards Hire to the forefront,” Enigma managing director, Jack Mason, said.

“It was about showcasing that feeling of satisfaction when a job is done – and done well – whatever the project. We wanted to tap into Kennards Hire’s diverse customer base – from large-scale infrastructure development through to DIY projects – and dive deeper into the brand promise of ‘Kennards Hire Makes Your Job Easy”.

The campaign keeps all the fun and likeable sentiment of the previous campaigns but really places the customer at the heart of the story.

“Our creative team has thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to build on the success of the previous campaigns and continue to build meaning around the Ken Oath promise. This campaign is part of our long-term partnership with the Kennards Hire team, working closely to showcase the company’s commitment to service excellence”.

The campaign also pays homage to the long-standing Kennards Hire brand, which was established in the 1940s and is now the largest family-owned equipment hire business in Australia and New Zealand. It has more than 200 sites and 1,900 staff and celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2023.

“While previous ‘Ken Oath’ campaigns spoke to our core audiences, this campaign – the third instalment of ‘Ken Oath’ – celebrates our commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences to all of our audiences, from DIY to trade, commercial – and their customers,” said Kennards Hire general manager marketing and customer experience, Manelle Merhi.

“During the creative process, we knew our trade and commercial customers have clients they deliver projects for, who rely on quality service and equipment. Enigma helped bring to life our brand promise, ‘Make Your Job Easy’, for not only our customers but our customers’ customers, without losing any of the likeability and fun nature of the brand, which has resonated with our customers so well in previous campaigns”.

The campaign is now live across broadcast, digital, transport and social channels in Australia and New Zealand.