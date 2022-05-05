Enero Sells Agencies The Leading Edge & The Digital Edge To FiftyFive5 

Enero Group has today announced the sale of two of its business consultancies, The Leading Edge (TLE) and The Digital Edge (TDE), after acquiring both businesses in 2004.

Enero – which is made up of leading agencies including BMF, Orchard, Hotwire, CPR, and OBMedia – has sold both TDE and TLE to independent market research company FiftyFive5 to further align the Group’s portfolio of complementary brands and services across the globe.

Brent Scrimshaw (main photo), Enero Group CEO, said: “The sale of both TLE and TDE demonstrates our ongoing commitment to executing against our progressive portfolio growth strategy.

“We will continue to invest in the capabilities of our core brands and remain relentlessly focused on cross-geographical growth and refining our portfolio of global brands and services.

“On behalf of the whole Enero team, I would like to wish the passionate team at TLE, TDE, and FiftyFive5 all the best in their new adventure.”

The acquisition enables Fiftyfive5 to better control and solve for an industry wide challenge around the declining quality of panel data, to innovate in connecting to and understanding consumers and to further enhance existing capability in automation, technology-based delivery of insights, modelling and data analytics.

The immediate focus will be on growing the size of the panel, integrating the TDE and TLE teams and cementing a range of potential external partnerships to enrich the panel data.

“We know the team at TLE and TDE well and they bring a lot to our business which we are excited about. Having ownership of a panel and panel capability opens up a range of really interesting opportunities for us – from building out bespoke sub-panels of hard-to-reach audiences, to integration of panel and transactional data. Ultimately, this gives us the freedom and flexibility to innovate in approach,” said Fiftyfive5 CEO Mark Sundquist.

The teams will move into the Fiftyfive5 Ultimo office on May 9th.

Coming off the back of recognition as Market Research agency of the year by both The Research Society and B&T in 2020 – 2021 this acquisition is testament to Fiftyfive5’s continued commitment to ensure that investment in research and insight delivers demonstrable commercial outcomes for clients’ businesses.