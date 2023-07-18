Emotive Adds Michael Graziano To Its Roster Of Creative Directors

Independent creative agency Emotive continues to expand its creative offering with the addition of Michael ‘Graz’ Graziano (lead image).

A truly integrated creative, Graziano brings over 15 years of expertise from a diverse range of creative, experiential, and digital agencies to Emotive. A creative director with a background in art direction and enthusiasm for all things social, Graziano recently helped bring the Gobbledok back on TikTok for Smiths Chips and has been awarded across categories such as creative use of technology, content, and OOH experiential.

Graziano said: “After meeting Simon and the team, I immediately felt they shared my desire to make ideas that break moulds, misbehave, or show up in unexpected ways. I’m thrilled to now be counted among this group of lovely and immensely talented people.”

Simon Joyce, CEO, Emotive said: “We are always on a mission to find the best talent and importantly, those who share our passion, values and ambition. With such an impressive background, love of big ideas, and understanding of platforms and technology, we are excited about the impact Graz will make.”

Graziano joins a growing creative team at Emotive and will be based out of Emotive’s Coogee HQ.