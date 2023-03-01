Electriclime° Signs Filmmaker Joel Burrows To Director Roster

Electriclime° have signed filmmaker Joel Burrows to their director roster. The Sydney-based director will be represented on a freelance basis in Australia, and exclusively in the Middle East and Asia.

With more than a decade in the industry, Burrows has built an impressive portfolio with clients such as Samsung, Louis Vuitton, Asahi and many more. With a rich background of film craft expertise to his practice, his work has spanned across commercial work, music videos, broadcast and fashion.

“The team at electriclime° has an exciting vision, their pursuit of detailed cinematic style across Asia and Australia is an area for growth and imagination,” Burrows said.

“I love collaboration and infinite possibilities. Combining talented teams with unique perspectives into building worlds results in constantly new and exciting moments.

“I’m inspired by emotion. Feelings make reality bigger than possibility. The rest is all around us.”

His direction looks to combine cinematic worlds together through complex shots and transitions, while telling the story within.

“Great creative execution requires a framework of highly detailed research and design,

“Embarking on a project with the confidence of a carefully planned vision allows for the inclusion of improvisation and innovation. Breaking down your own walls results in human moments rather than chaos.

“I’m pushing a lust for life. Everything I make is an encouragement to dream outside the frame.” said Burrows.