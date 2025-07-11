Electriclime Signs Filmmaker Emile Rafael For Representation Across Asia, MENA & Australia

Electriclime has signed filmmaker Emile Rafael to its director roster across Asia, MENA, and Australia.

Born in Prague and now based in London, Rafael is a multidisciplinary creative whose work spans commercials, music videos, and fine art.

Originally trained as a cinematographer, he transitioned into directing, helming videos for artists such as Katy B, Jamie N Commons and Stubborn Heart.

In the commercial space, Rafael has directed campaigns for brands including Jaguar, Rolls-Royce, Skoda and Xiaomi.

“I feel I’ve only scratched the surface of electriclime’s side of the world. There’s so much inspiration to be found in the people, culture and stories across Asia, the Middle East and Australia—I’m ready to dive in,” Rafael said.

With a background in film, music and contemporary art, Rafael brings a holistic creative approach to storytelling.

“I believe that the best films and commercials leave you with a lasting impression long after you have finished watching them; the feeling needs to stay with you,” he added.

“This is what makes the best, most memorable pieces you have seen or that have even somehow changed your worldview. If I sense that there is an opportunity to do that, I am very open-minded to what that project actually is”.