Editable Tweets Start Rolling Out to Paying Users in the US

Ever sent an ill-judged tweet after consuming a bottle of wine or two one evening? Fear not, Twitter Blue is hear to save your blushes!

But only if you live in the US and are willing to hand over cold, hard cash to account for any fat-fingered mistakes.

That’s right, the long-awaited tweet editing feature has finally started rolling out to Twitter Blue subscribers in the States and people have been putting it to use already.

I have to give props to Twitter; they did an excellent job with the edit button. pic.twitter.com/idS4dLLCaZ — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) October 6, 2022

However, there are some things to note.

Once you have edited a tweet, a small pencil icon will appear in the bottom left corner and, rather than simply stating the time and date it was posted, it now reads: “Last edited.” Clicking the “Last edited” button will show you all the previous versions of the tweet.

Engagements are tied to the tweet version. For example, if you have a tweet that pops off but you then edit the tweet, all your sweet, sweet likes and retweets will disappear.

Similarly, if you start a thread of tweets, you will not be able to edit the first tweet. When editing a tweet, you are only given 30 minutes to make changes.

Users who quote tweet or retweet a tweet are not informed if and when a tweet gets edited. This, in the wrong hands, could cause some interesting issues.

Of course, this is still the first version of the edit tweet feature and there will likely be subsequent versions to make the tool more useful and useful for users. For social media pros and anyone managing a brand account, it’s probably best to steer clear of quoting tweets for the meantime. Who knows what kind of hijinks people will be able to get up to…

mfs are gonna turn their viral tweets into soundcloud links with this new twitter edit button — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) October 6, 2022