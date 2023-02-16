ECommerce Sales Soar And Megantic & Deakin University Capitalise
Megantic partners with university in government initiative to give Victorian businesses the upper hand in driving growth amidst “eCommerce renaissance”.
Megantic, an SEO specialist agency in Australia dedicated to eCommerce, today announces its partnership with Deakin University, one of Australia’s leading tertiary education providers. The collaboration is set to transform Victoria’s online retailers by accelerating their online traffic and sales with the knowledge and resources necessary to differentiate and stand out in the saturated and fast-growing eCommerce space.
A new report reveals that eCommerce sales in Australia will increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% between 2022 and 2026 to reach AU$103.1 billion in 2026 as an increasing number of consumers join the eCommerce revolution. This is an opportunity more Victorian businesses will be able to capitalise on thanks to the partnership that has the support of the Victorian Government.
With the State Government’s Victorian Higher Education State Investment Fund (VHESIF), the Deakin-Megantic eCommerce Accelerator Program is a joint initiative designed to enhance the national and international market competitiveness of medium-size online retail businesses through advanced eCommerce strategies.
Participating companies can qualify for up to AU$50,000 in vouchers to support their participation in the program in addition to minimal co-contribution. The program will be tailored for each company across key areas such as technical support and implementation, cybersecurity awareness, competitor analysis, eCommerce strategy, digital marketing and more.
Victoria’s Minister for Training and Skills, Higher Education, and Agriculture, Gayle Tierney said, “We’re proud to invest in programs that create new job opportunities for Victorians, support Victorian businesses to develop digital expertise and ensure they are equipped to remain competitive on the global stage in the future.”
Megantic, general manager, Jeremy Hanger, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with one of Australia’s leading educational institutions to help Victorian businesses gain a stronger competitive edge in the eCommerce space.
“The eCommerce Accelerator Program will supply the knowledge, training and best-practice SEO to maximise website traffic and sales, supporting Victorian businesses in driving growth in a digital-first world. We feel tremendously grateful to have the Victorian Government’s support so we can help these businesses thrive in today’s competitive and fast-evolving landscape.”
Deakin Digital Futures Hub, director and Industry Professor, Dr. Gjoko Muratovski (featured image), said: “This program is significantly more affordable for Victorian businesses, compared to others on the market thanks to the support of the State Government via VHESIF.
“The eCommerce Accelerator Program aims to assist companies that have the potential to become future market leaders but may lack the technical expertise, knowledge or resources to do so. This is how we can help.”
In addition to supporting Victorian businesses accelerate their digital transformation initiatives, researchers from both Megantic and Deakin University will collaborate on documenting case studies and gathering and analysing relevant data that could further inform future work and investments in this area.
