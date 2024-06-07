Drive TV Launches New Feature Series: Business Drive

Drive TV announced the launch of Business Drive, a program dedicated to helping small business owners and tradespeople understand what vehicles are right for their needs.

With more than 36 per cent of new vehicles sold in 2024 reported as being for business purposes, Business Drive explores the technical side of vehicle financing and leasing, as well as what new brands, technologies, and options are available in the Australian market.

Featuring Australia’s favourite tradie and small business owner, Scott Cam, and Drive’s director of content, James Ward, popular presenter Kris Smith hosts this new feature series.

As a small business owner and tradie, as well as host of The Block, Scott Cam has first-hand experience when it comes to choosing the right work vehicle. “A good trade vehicle isn’t just about transportation, It’s your mobile office, toolbox and sometimes your lunchroom on rainy days. It’s got to handle like it’s a part of the crew – tough, reliable and ready to tackle any site,” said Cam.

Business Drive features real-world business owners and tradespeople giving viewers an insight into the crucial role vehicles play in the professional lives of the many Australians who rely on them.

The series explores a range of topics including ‘what business buyers need to know in 2024?’ ‘what makes the perfect vehicle for tradies?’ and ownership advice including vehicle customisation and finance options.

“This is the best time of year to look at your business vehicle needs. For ABN holders, there are some great deals available in market to take advantage of,” commented James Ward, director of content at Drive.

“After years of supply issues, we’re now seeing an increase in vehicle stock with many brands keen to move cars off the dealership floor. Now is the perfect time to educate yourself on upgrading your vehicle, review your finance options, or even the benefit of making the switch to an electric or hybrid vehicle for your business,” added Cam.

Business Drive showcases a range of vehicles to suit varying business needs. Including the locally re-engineered RAM; Australia’s best-selling vehicle and 2023 Drive car of the year, the Ford Ranger; new player in the market targeting the value buyer, JAC; the future of urban business vehicles, the Ford E-Transit fully electric delivery van; and the versatility an SUV can offer as a choice of work vehicle, the Isuzu MU-X.

Business Drive will also feature as a 12-page limited edition print lift out published in The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age newspapers on Saturday 15th June. Plus an all-new dedicated online Business Drive guide can be found on Drive’s website.

Episode one of Drive TV’s Business Drive will air at 12:30pm on Saturday 8th June on Nine. The Business Drive series will run for four weeks on Nine, 9Rush and available to stream on 9Now.