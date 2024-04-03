Dreaming Of Euro Summer? Check Out This Global Perrier Work, Via Ogilvy Paris

Dreaming Of Euro Summer? Check Out This Global Perrier Work, Via Ogilvy Paris
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



Perrier has released “The Terrasse” a new global campaign via Ogilvy Paris, giving everyone a glimpse at the Euro summer they could be having.

The campaign celebrates both Perrier’s French origin and the French vibe of the Terrasse, embodying sophistication and wit in a manner true to the brand’s creative heritage of capturing films with visionary directors.

The French Terrasse is the epitome of French lifestyle – and a home to Perrier. Whatever its name
abroad – patio, terrace, or plaza – the essence of the Terrasse embodies longing for freedom, for seizing
the moment, for feeling alive and connected. These very sensations are encapsulated by Perrier at its
finest, with the invigorating slice of lemon and the lively service of a garçon de café, creating an experience that transcends borders and speaks to the soul.

The Terrasse will be launched globally, including France, Belgium, Spain and China over the coming weeks and months. It marks the first globally conceived campaign, highlighting Perrier as an icon of French art de vivre, timeless and unique. Captivating audiences with an immersive 30-second film showcased on both television and in cinemas, as well as online, the campaign will extend its reach through Out-of-Home displays, including dynamic displays to engage viewers in urban landscapes. Five memorable scenes from the film titled ‘L’Amour,’ ‘La Mode,’ ‘Le Plaisir,’ ‘L’Espionnage,’ and ‘La Rupture’ complete the brand experience, with a strong digital and social campaign tailored to resonate with online audiences.

Credits

Ogilvy Paris

President: Mathieu Plassard

President & Chief Creative Officer: Matthieu Elkaim

Executive Creative Director: David Raichman

Creative Director: Julien Bredontiot

Art Director: Lorenzo Marri

Copywriter: Lewis Bish

Global Strategic Lead : Paul Matheson

Global Planning Partner : Pauline Desforges

Global Managing Partner : Sam Pierce

Business Partner : Melanie Marchand / Claire Roy-Thermes

 

Producer : Marion Brieux

Sound : Rémy Dorne

Director : Thomas Lachambre

Production : Obvious

Voice Over : Guillaume Gallienne

 




Please login with linkedin to comment

Ogilvy Paris Perrier

Latest News

Pepperstone Serves Up John McEnroe In New Global Campaign Via Saatchi & Saatchi NZ
  • Campaigns

Pepperstone Serves Up John McEnroe In New Global Campaign Via Saatchi & Saatchi NZ

Online global forex and CFD broker Pepperstone, together with Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand, launched a new global campaign aimed at shaking traders out of their apathy – challenging what they are putting up with from other brokers. The campaign, which launches with a hero 60-second spot featuring a temperamental 1980s John McEnroe, aims to […]

News Corp Sport Partners With Partnerbrite Through Fan-Targeted Digital Campaigns
  • Advertising

News Corp Sport Partners With Partnerbrite Through Fan-Targeted Digital Campaigns

News Corp Australia’s News Sport Network has announced it is partnering with Partnerbrite to transform partnerships through fan-targeted digital campaigns on social, video, and display channels. Lead Image: Nick Lockwood – Partnerbrite Bridging the gap between data-rich sports organisations and targeted marketing campaigns, enhancing fan-brand connections and driving mutual benefits for all stakeholders, Partnerbrite aims to […]