Dreaming Of Euro Summer? Check Out This Global Perrier Work, Via Ogilvy Paris

Perrier has released “The Terrasse” a new global campaign via Ogilvy Paris, giving everyone a glimpse at the Euro summer they could be having.

The campaign celebrates both Perrier’s French origin and the French vibe of the Terrasse, embodying sophistication and wit in a manner true to the brand’s creative heritage of capturing films with visionary directors.

The French Terrasse is the epitome of French lifestyle – and a home to Perrier. Whatever its name

abroad – patio, terrace, or plaza – the essence of the Terrasse embodies longing for freedom, for seizing

the moment, for feeling alive and connected. These very sensations are encapsulated by Perrier at its

finest, with the invigorating slice of lemon and the lively service of a garçon de café, creating an experience that transcends borders and speaks to the soul.

The Terrasse will be launched globally, including France, Belgium, Spain and China over the coming weeks and months. It marks the first globally conceived campaign, highlighting Perrier as an icon of French art de vivre, timeless and unique. Captivating audiences with an immersive 30-second film showcased on both television and in cinemas, as well as online, the campaign will extend its reach through Out-of-Home displays, including dynamic displays to engage viewers in urban landscapes. Five memorable scenes from the film titled ‘L’Amour,’ ‘La Mode,’ ‘Le Plaisir,’ ‘L’Espionnage,’ and ‘La Rupture’ complete the brand experience, with a strong digital and social campaign tailored to resonate with online audiences.

Credits

Ogilvy Paris

President: Mathieu Plassard

President & Chief Creative Officer: Matthieu Elkaim

Executive Creative Director: David Raichman

Creative Director: Julien Bredontiot

Art Director: Lorenzo Marri

Copywriter: Lewis Bish

Global Strategic Lead : Paul Matheson

Global Planning Partner : Pauline Desforges

Global Managing Partner : Sam Pierce

Business Partner : Melanie Marchand / Claire Roy-Thermes

Producer : Marion Brieux

Sound : Rémy Dorne

Director : Thomas Lachambre

Production : Obvious

Voice Over : Guillaume Gallienne