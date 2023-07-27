DoubleVerify Adds YouTube Shorts Media Quality Authentication

DoubleVerify Adds YouTube Shorts Media Quality Authentication
By B&T Magazine
DoubleVerify has expanded its media quality verification to YouTube Shorts, Masthead and In-feed Video formats.

The tech is part of DoubleVerify’s quality solutions with Google’s Ads Data Hub for Measurement Partners and helps advertisers on YouTube Shorts ensure their video ads are viewable, by a human being and are safe from fraud or invalid traffic.

“We are excited to expand our solution to include viewability and fraud coverage on YouTube Shorts – giving global brands greater clarity and confidence in their investments,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO, DoubleVerify.

“Short-form videos offer advertisers a high-engagement forum to connect with passionate online communities. This release enables our customers to authenticate their media and maximise campaign effectiveness.”

Advertisers have access to measurement data and insights across all new inventory through DoubleVerify Pinnacle, the company’s unified service and analytics reporting platform, to monitor and optimise the performance of their YouTube ads campaigns.

