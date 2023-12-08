Doritos Champions Infamous Orange Dust In New Campaign Via VaynerMedia, TRIO & Mango Communications

Doritos Australia, the champions of bold snacking experiences, has launched an unapologetically bold brand campaign with its iconic orange dust taking centre stage, showcasing those irresistible ‘craveable’ moments when Doritos fans say, “Stuff the consequences”.

The campaign ‘For The Bold’, has been crafted following nationwide research revealing three-quarters of Aussies (75 per cent) admit to snacking on a bag of Doritos in moments they shouldn’t have, but simply couldn’t resist.

To celebrate Doritos’ iconic dust, these moments have been masterfully depicted in a series of out-of-home, print, digital display, and social ads portraying relatable snacking scenarios where concern for Doritos dust-covered-fingers takes a back seat to joy snacking on the triangular legends.

Photographer Jordan Kirk, captures the essence of these unfiltered Doritos snacking experiences, including bold scenes such as a bride in her Doritos-dusted wedding dress, a young gent ready for his school formal with his Doritos-covered Boutonniere, a race day attendee with her Doritos-stained fascinator, and more. The campaign not only celebrates these audacious moments but also champions the bold Doritos lovers who couldn’t resist the temptation.

With this latest campaign by VaynerMedia, TRIO (PHD Australia) and Mango Communications, Doritos Australia continues to disrupt the status quo as they build brand affinity with their core audience, Gen Z. The message is clear – embrace your boldness without fear of judgment and revel in those ‘craveable’ moments that define the unapologetic Doritos experience.

“Upon discovering our Doritos fans admit they snack on our triangular favourites in those moments when they shouldn’t but couldn’t resist, we wanted to find a way which playfully celebrates and empowers those irresistible moments. Whether it’s your wedding day or school formal, Doritos is there for every occasion – no matter the consequences,” said chief marketing officer ANZ, Vandita Pandey, PepsiCo.

“Doritos dust was born to be a symbol of snacking defiance. Using social insights to take this tactile product attribute and turn into a provocative campaign to celebrate the product truth around its unique craveability, was as fun as it was a no-brainer,” said head of creative and consulting, Yash Murthy, VaynerMedia.

“To be unapologetic through media, we had to ensure that the execution was handcrafted for each creative scenario. Through a highly targeted approach, we have been able to overlay contextual targeting to ensure we are reaching our consumers and hero-ing each individual creative in the right, unexpected environment,” said TRIO planning manager Ellie Begg.

This unapologetically bold campaign will launch in key locations, including placements on tram wraps, various out-of-home formats, print media, and impactful displays. Additionally, ‘For The Bold’ will be placed in unexpected places with a connection to the campaign snacking scenarios, including retirement villages, dry cleaners, Sydney Opera House, antique stores, hospitals, dance studios, and bridal webpages – urging all Australians to be unapologetic, say ‘stuff the consequences’, and enjoy the bold, irresistible taste of Doritos.