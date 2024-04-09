Donald Trump Takes The Prize For Biggest WTF Moment As B&T Wraps The Best (And Weirdest) Of The Lunar Eclipse Campaigns

Aimee Edwards
Aimee Edwards



While the solar eclipse may have plunged parts of North America into darkness, brands shone brightly—with many jumping on the hype as millions of Americans stopped to witness the phenomenon.

News of a lunar event popping up on B&T is almost as unlikely as the event itself. Our humble editorial team will admit that this one was not scheduled into our calendars. But with any hype, brands will jump on board and boy, did they deliver!

B&T has wrapped the most creative, most delicious and just plain weird of the solar eclipse campaigns!

McDonald’s

Across Texas, McDonald’s has introduced its space-themed spinoff restaurant, CosMc’s, in the eclipse path. CosMc’s will host a watch party for the eclipse, where McDonald’s will have free eclipse glasses, samples of CosMc’s menu items, and CosMc’s branded giveaways.

Donald Trump

With this strange campaign, Donald Trump once again proved that no one can truly predict his next movements. The ominous ode to 2001: A Space Odyssey serves to position the 2024 vote as the “most important moment in human history”.

KFC

KFC jumped on board the trend, sharing their own rendition of the “breathtaking” astrological phenomenon – a full bucket of fried chicken.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kentucky Fried Chicken (@kfc)

NIKE

Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama frequently does things we just never see on the basketball court, and he often leaves opponents dumbfounded and in awe of what he is capable of. Commoditising on this and referencing Wembanyama’s now iconic tendency to wear Nike sneakers with an alien logo on the back, Nike jumped on board the solar eclipse trend with this ad.

PIZZA HUT

Turn around bright eyes… it’s the total eclipse of the hut. Pizza Hut shared this iconic mash-up with the offer of $12 large pizzas across Eclipse Day.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pizza Hut 🍕 (@pizzahut)

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme announced they would be selling a limited edition eclipse doughnut for the next week. The out-of-this-world treat consists of an original glazed dipped in black chocolate icing with silver sprinkles, piped with buttercream made with Oreo crumbs, and a whole Oreo placed in the centre.

Blue Moon

Could any other beer brand promote such an event? The brand introduced Blue Moon Eclipse Sips kits that contain glow-in-the-dark commemorative merchandise and additives to make beer glow as brightly as the solar eclipse.

 




