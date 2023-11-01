Domino’s Launches Pepperoni Scented Car Freshener

Forget lavender, pine and cedar wood – Domino’s is delivering a limited-edition car product to the market on Friday 3 November, seamlessly blending the worlds of food and fragrance with a signature Pepperoni Scented Car Freshener (oh yes we did!).

Designed to hang below your car’s rear-view mirror, the fresheners are here to spice up your commute home, and elevate road trips, pizza runs, and pepp talks by ensuring the fresh pizza scent in your car lasts longer than your trip home from Domino’s.

Domino’s Australia will be serving these car fresheners in a lucky dip style giveaway*, with any large pizza purchase this Friday, giving Aussie pizza lovers a chance to walk away with one of 30,000 fresheners.

Domino’s ANZ chief marketing officer Allan Collins said Domino’s is looking forward to taking the sensory experience of Pepperoni Pizza to the open road.

“Pepperoni is one of our most popular pizza flavours and we know that our customers love its mouth-watering scent, which is why we’ve decided to make their daily commute a little more… tasty,” said Collins.

“Whether you’re cruising home from your local Domino’s salivating to eat your order or stuck in traffic on your way home from work, the lucky winners of our latest creation can indulge in the scent of Domino’s Pepperoni Pizza, making every journey all the more enjoyable.”

Each Pepperoni scented Car Freshener features the iconic Domino’s Pepperoni Pizza you know and love, as well as a convenient QR code that allows you to easily place an order for your favourite pizzas, sides, and more.

This isn’t the first time carbs and cars have gone hand in hand – in April 2022,

Domino’s found its biggest pizza-loving fan and awarded them a Pepperoni Wrapped Car in a giveaway. In July 2022, Domino’s launched its first iconic Mobile Pizza Kitchen.

Now, your car can also take on the irresistible aroma of a Mobile Pizza Kitchen – but we must caution you, these fresheners are for smelling, not snacking!

To get your hands on the limited-edition Pepperoni scented Car Freshener, simply order any large pizza this Friday 3 November. With every large pizza purchase, you stand a chance to win one of these aromatic delights (while stocks last).