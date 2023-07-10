Domain Review & Broadsheet Partner For Shiny New Magazine

Domain Review Magazine will be partnering with Broadsheet to bring together two of Australia’s leading publishers.

The partnership will give readers a unique and holistic view of the property market, including the best local eateries, bars, and cafes, as well as the latest trends in fashion, culture and lifestyle.

Through the partnership, Broadsheet will contribute the best of their lifestyle, food, style and travel content to the magazine. Domain will continue to provide the best property and suburbs content, including the latest local properties on market listed from Melbourne’s best agents.

Commenting on the partnership, Domain’s chief marketing officer, Rebecca Darley said “we are thrilled to offer readers an experience like no other in its category, combining two premium content brands in one magazine as the ultimate ‘go-to’ for culture, lifestyle and property at a hyper-local level”.

Speaking on the partnership Nick Shelton from Broadsheet said “we’re excited to be collaborating with Domain on the refreshed Domain Review. We’re looking forward to bringing Broadsheet’s curated approach to home, design and city culture in print every week”

Domain Review Magazine is part of Domain’s suite of print publications. Under the arrangement, the magazine remains fully owned and operated by Domain Group.

The Domain Review Magazine in partnership with Broadsheet will launch around mid-August, and the magazine will be distributed to the two existing Domain Review areas Stonnington & Boroondara as well as Bayside & Port Phillip.