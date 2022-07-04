Diesel Pulls Out The Pingas For Latest Rave-Inspired Campaign

The kids are on the pills! Well, it appears that’s the theme of youth denim brand Diesel’s latest autumn-winter campaign.

The Italian jeans brand took legendary photographer Ewen Spencer to shoot the campaign among club goers in UK’s thriving Manchester rave scene.

And, as you’ll see from the finished product below, it’s pretty safe to say the young models were chemically enhanced. Okay, off their heads on ecstasy tablets! There, we said it!

Casting director Emma Matell said of the shoot: “I had the most memorable time going for a long weekend to about 100 different club nights and bars in Manchester, street casting, dancing, and making loads of new friends.”

It’s undeniably cool, gritty and suits Diesel’s “outsider” aesthetic. Let’s just hope the kids’ mothers aren’t watching. Check out stills from the shoot below: