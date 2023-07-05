Didn’t Get Tickets For Tay Tay? Come To B&T’s Women In Media Awards Instead

If you, like a lot of B&T staff, spent at least half of last week sat waiting for the Ticketek page to update, then don’t worry – we have some good news for you.

There’s an even better event that you can attend, and that is the 2023 B&T Women In Media Awards, presented to you by AreMedia.

These awards celebrate the amazing work done by female-identifying talent across the media, marketing and advertising industry.

Not only do you get the chance to meet and connect with like-minded industry stars, but you will also be the first in line to see the top 30 of our 2023 Women In Media Power List revealed!

Tickets are already selling fast (nearly as fast as the Eras tour) so buy your tickets now to avoid yet more event FOMO.

The awards night will take place on Friday 25th of August at the White Bay Cruise Terminal. So – buy your tickets HERE.

Big thanks to our sponsors for making the awards happen!