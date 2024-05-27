Dettol, Cadbury & Bunnings Among Australia’s Most Trusted Brands

Trust is a vital commodity in our lives, and it has been seriously tested in recent years with cost-of-living pressures, the rise of online shopping, and AI-powered algorithms dictating what we see, hear, and possibly believe. Amidst these challenges, our leading brands have found a way to keep the faith. An annual independent survey has identified our very best.

The always-make-it-better Dettol heads the pack, while The Royal Flying Doctor Service is our most trusted charity. Released each year by Reader’s Digest Australia the Most Trusted Brands survey is the leading list of its type and is marking its 25th anniversary.

It is not a poll of the magazine’s readers. Instead, Reader’s Digest Australia commissioned respected market research agency Catalyst to conduct an independent stand-alone survey of more than 4,000 Australians, representing a cross-section of the consumer market and reviewing nearly 70 different categories.

“It’s been a very challenging few years, but ultimately, our category winners share a key common trait,” said Cameron Gentle, director of Catalyst Research.

“They consistently deliver on their promise. People have an expectation of what they’re going to get, and the particular product or organisation delivers what they’re after. Time and again.

“And the other key thing to note is that the people who were surveyed nominated these brands, unprompted – that is to say without any trigger lists of suggested candidates – in each category. So it’s a very clear reflection of the market sentiment at the time of polling.”

AUSTRALIA’S MOST TRUSTED BRANDS – THE TOP 15 OVERALL

Dettol Band-Aid Cadbury Bunnings Dulux Cancer Council (sunscreen) Bridgestone Panadol Toyota Bega Weber Royal Flying Doctor Service Dairy Farmers Glen 20 Selleys

The Top 15 is drawn from the highest scores across all categories. Australia’s Most Trusted Brands covers almost 70 different categories.

BUNNINGS OUR ‘MOST ICONIC’

Over the years, the ‘Most Iconic’ category has drawn plenty of attention. Previous winners have included Vegemite and Hills Hoist.

That accolade now sits with a retail success story that has become very much a part of the Australian lifestyle experience. From a nation of DIY warriors to ‘doing our bit’ for the community groups running the sausage sizzle, Bunnings is a part of the modern experience.

Other noteworthy category winners include Weber for BBQs, Singapore Airlines for flying, Toyota for cars, Victa for mowing our lawns, Panadol for pain relief, Band-Aid to patch us up, and, when it’s time for a well-deserved break, a nice cuppa of Lipton tea.

HOW THE WINNERS WERE DECIDED

