Deputy Elevates Exec Team With Appointment Of Former Docusign & Fitbit Leaders

Deputy has announced the appointments of Alla MacDonald as senior vice president of strategic finance and operations and Keshila Vallot Shannon as senior vice president of global marketing.

With her extensive experience leading finance teams across the tech industry, Alla MacDonald is set to refine Deputy’s financial strategies and ensure its sustained expansion. She brings to Deputy over two decades of finance leadership within the technology sector, having played pivotal roles at Modern Health, Automation Anywhere, Docusign, and Intuit.

Her expertise spans financial planning, risk management, and optimising capital structures, which are essential for guiding Deputy through its upcoming phases of growth. “Alla’s exceptional track record of supporting go-to-market strategies and her deep understanding of global finance operations will be invaluable as we look to expand our reach and further solidify our market position,” said Silvija Martincevic, CEO of Deputy. “Her strategic vision and proven ability to drive financial excellence align perfectly with Deputy’s ambitions for growth and innovation as we continue to scale and achieve our goals”.

Keshila (Kesh) Vallot Shannon, with a rich marketing and brand development background, also joins Deputy to lead its global marketing efforts. Shannon’s previous roles have seen her spearheading marketing initiatives that significantly enhanced brand visibility and market penetration for companies like Lever, Taleo/Oracle, and Fitbit.

“Kesh’s dynamic approach to marketing and her proven ability to craft compelling narratives that drive engagement and growth are exactly what the Deputy needs. Her extensive experience in leading high-performance teams and her innovative outlook on brand development will play a crucial role in our efforts to capture new markets and audiences,” said Deputy CRO Jaimie Buss.