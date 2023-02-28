Dentsu Launches DENTSU CREATIVE Public Relations

DENTSU CREATIVE has created a unique public relations capability in the ANZ market with the launch today of DENTSU CREATIVE Public Relations.

DENTSU CREATIVE Public Relations brings together the expertise of heritage brands Haystac (consumer and brand), Cox Inall (behaviour change, corporate and agribusiness) and Cox Inall Ridgeway (First Nations) into a single agency offering to be led by chief public relations officer Tim Powell.

DENTSU CREATIVE ANZ CEO Kirsty Muddle (lead image) said: “At DENTSU CREATIVE, storytelling sits at the heart of everything we do. We have the unique ability to turn strategy into engaging moments that help brands create an emotional connection with their audience.

“In the ANZ market, we have one of the most sophisticated range of public relations capabilities within the global dentsu network. Bringing together all our capabilities under a single brand and creating one united team enables our clients to seamlessly access the best-of-the-best, and there’s no better person to lead this than Tim Powell.

“Tim brings 30 years’ experience in journalism, politics, corporate affairs, and PR, and he has an extensive network across Australian business and media covering food and agribusiness, retail and sustainability. He also sits on the Board of the Product Stewardship Centre of Excellence, bringing our clients deep expertise in ways they can improve their sustainable footprint,” Muddle said.

The launch of DENTSU CREATIVE Public Relations comes after the launch of DENTSU CREATIVE ANZ in June last year and brings together a seamless PR and creative offering for clients.

Tim Powell said: “Within DENTSU CREATIVE Public Relations, we have teams with senior leaders focused on Consumer Engagement, Agribusiness, Government Campaigns, Community and Stakeholder Engagement, and Corporate Affairs. Our First Nation’s capability will continue to be delivered by the Cox Inall Ridgeway team.

“It really is a unique offer in the ANZ market. I can think of no other agency that can track an issue or opportunity for a client with the breadth and depth of expertise, networks and capability we have. “We are primed to guide our client partners through the immense challenges we all face in decarbonisation of the economy, sustainability, social and economic change and achieving recognition for First Nations people.

“We build audiences, engage communities, earn attention and instil trust through our skills in PR, influencer marketing, social media, behaviour change and earned creativity,” Powell said.

Cox Inall Ridgeway will continue to operate as a go-to-market brand, in partnership with DENTSU CREATIVE, and remains 51 pert cent owned by the First Nation’s employee trust, and 49 per cent owned by dentsu. DENTSUCREATIVE.COM Our team of 75 specialists collaborate with DENTSU CREATIVE’s strategy, creative, entertainment and production teams across Australia and New Zealand. We have offices in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Canberra, several regional centres, and Auckland, and we work with clients such as Bunnings; Skyscanner; NiB; NAB Agribusiness; Product Stewardship Centre of Excellence; Australian Government Departments of Finance, Defence, Health and Aged Care; Aware Super, and Australian Prostate Cancer Centre.