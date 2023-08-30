Dentsu Creative Wins RMIT Uni’s Creative

Dentsu Creative Wins RMIT Uni’s Creative
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Dentsu Creative has been appointed as RMIT University’s new creative agency partner, after a public tender of over 20 agencies, as Australia’s largest higher education institution seeks to drive its new strategy – Knowledge with Action.

The appointment marks the first time RMIT has aligned with one brand and creative agency. Dentsu Creative will play a key role in supporting RMIT’s brand in Australia, promoting its heritage as one of Australia’s original tertiary institutions and highlighting its international reputation for excellence in education, research and engagement with industry and community.

The agency is also responsible for building and strengthening RMIT’s presence in Vietnam as part of its Country Commitment which has seen the university invest in education, research, partnerships and campus infrastructure as Vietnam’s leading international university.

Dentsu creative CEO Kirsty Muddle said: “We cannot wait to get started working on the wonderful RMIT brand. Its heritage in Australia and its strong global reputation make it a force within the education sector and a wonderful creative proposition for our team to work on.

“RMIT’s commitment to using its knowledge, skills and capabilities to make a difference in the world, Knowledge With Action, aligns perfectly with Dentsu Creative’s belief in sanpo yoshi, creating work that is good for business, good for people and good for society. Universities are Australia’s third biggest export, and RMIT is a major player in an economically important sector.

“At Dentsu, we have over 200 RMIT alumni locally and globally, and we are invested in the future of one of Australia’s oldest tertiary institutions as they invested in so many of ours. We cannot wait to help elevate the work RMIT does in Australia and in the broader Asia Pacific region.”

Dentsu Creative APAC CEO Cheuk Chiang is an RMIT University alum, as is Dentsu Creative Vietnam chief client officer Hieu Nguyen, copywriter Thao Nguyen-Phuong and associate creative director An Nguyen.

RMIT University – chief experince officer, Chaminda Ranasinghe said: “We are thrilled to be working with Dentsu Creative. The team’s passion and energy for our brand and willingness to build a true partnership were key factors in the decision. Dentsu’s truly global operating model makes them the perfect partner for us to drive growth into other markets and tell the RMIT story around the world.”

RMIT is a global university of technology, design and enterprise and was ranked 190th globally and 11th in Australia in the QS World University Rankings 2023. It is regarded as a world leader in disciplines including Art and Design (ranked 1st in Australia for QS Rankings by Subject 2023); Architecture (ranked 2nd in Australia); Engineering; Computer Science and Information Systems (ranked equal 9th in Australia); Business and Management (ranked 8th in Australia); as well as Communication and Media Studies (ranked 4th in Australia).

RMIT University ranks first in Australia in QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2022 on the Graduate Employment Rate and 13thin Asia Pacific on Partnership with Employers. A ranking which demonstrates how best universities engage with employers. In the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2023, RMIT ranks 1st globally in reducing inequalities and equal 1st globally in supporting decent work and economic growth. RMIT also ranks equal 2nd in Partnering for the goals. This ranking focuses on measuring universities’ social, environmental and economic impact and progress towards the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Strong industry connections forged over 135 years remain integral to RMIT’s leadership in education, applied and innovative research. RMIT’s diverse global community of over 500,000 Alumni, live and work in more than 150 countries around the world.

The appointment follows on from Dentsu Creative’s three shortlists in the 2023 Australian Effies.



How will you vote in the Voice to Parliament referendum?
1085 votes
Vote

Please login with linkedin to comment

Dentsu Creative kirsty muddle RMIT University

Latest News

Very Few Agencies Will Produce Work At Our Level: Clems’ Dani Bassil
  • Advertising

Very Few Agencies Will Produce Work At Our Level: Clems’ Dani Bassil

Dani Bassil, CEO of Clemenger BBDO, has been back in Australia for almost 10 months after spending 20 years in the UK and almost five as the CEO of Digitas. Her appointment to the Clems top job has coincided with the agency merging its Sydney and Melbourne offices and a period of significant flux in […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
A smiling Asian woman sitting on the couch and reading a book on her digital tablet.
  • Marketing

One Mandate Group Announces Publication INNOVATIA

One Mandate Group, launched a new business publication INNOVATIA, promising a wide range of content channels and opportunities for advertisers. Having recently transitioned into a Not-for-Profit (NFP) Social Enterprise, 1MG has consistently stood out for its unconventional approach to business. According to John Keeney, chairman and editor-in-chief, “INNOVATIA is positioned to address a gap at […]

AFL Finals Campaign Is Live!
  • Marketing

AFL Finals Campaign Is Live!

In anticipation of the AFL Grand Final, Truce Films has partnered with the AFL to drop its finals campaign. The feel good campaign teases multiple possible endings of the highly anticipated event. Gavin Wanganeen, Joel Selwood and Brendon Goddard amongst others make an appearance in the 30-second spot. Jonathon Bernard, AFL creative and innovation director, […]

TikTok’s Thrive Roadshow Draws Leading Brands Across Sydney & Melbourne
  • Technology

TikTok’s Thrive Roadshow Draws Leading Brands Across Sydney & Melbourne

TikTok’s Thrive Roadshow has visited Sydney and Melbourne, attracting more than 400 well-known brands including Frank Green and Edgars Mission to get essential guidance on digital marketing, content creation and business strategy. During the event, small business operators and owners had the opportunity to gain invaluable insights from TikTok experts, industry professionals and accomplished SMB […]

Hong Kong Biomass Front Runner, Ecoceres Buddys Up With TBWA
  • Media

Hong Kong Biomass Front Runner, Ecoceres Buddys Up With TBWA

TBWA\Hong Kong, announced today its strategic partnership with EcoCeres, Inc., a company specialising in biomass utilisation. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for TBWA as the win coincides with the launch of specialty unit PLEX, a suite of B2B-focused services, and solidifies its commitment to driving transformative, innovative, and disruptive solutions in the sustainability sector. […]

Former Frank Green Chief Commercial Officer Michael Moore Joins Payments & Loyalty Firm Think Wink As CEO
  • Technology

Former Frank Green Chief Commercial Officer Michael Moore Joins Payments & Loyalty Firm Think Wink As CEO

Loyalty, promotions, rewards and incentives leader Think Wink has appointed Michael Moore (pictured) as its new CEO. Moore joins the company from digital bank Mynted, where he was chief product and marketing officer and follows leadership roles at Frank Green and Mastercard. Co-managing partners Kristie Atkins and Prataal Raj will remain with the business and […]

Paramount Drops Provocative Mystery Series “One Night”
  • Marketing

Paramount Drops Provocative Mystery Series “One Night”

Paramount’s consuming 6-part mystery One Night launched yesterday with an elevated premiere in the stunning South Coast of NSW. Every time we think of a memory, we reinvent it. Over time, our memories are more creation than reality. One Night explores this theme, pulling us in with an intoxicating mystery we yearn to untangle. But the […]

Pluto TV Launches 50+ FAST Channels On 10Play 
  • Media

Pluto TV Launches 50+ FAST Channels On 10Play 

Pluto TV, a global leader in free ad-supported streaming television, has launched 51 FAST channels called Live TV With Pluto TV on 10 Play. South Park, Happy Days, MasterChef Australia, MTV Realities and Nickelodeon classics are just some of the shows getting their own Pluto TV FAST Channel On 10 Play.  The Pluto TV FAST channels […]

Why Are Aussie Indies Doing So Well?
  • Opinion

Why Are Aussie Indies Doing So Well?

B&T never likes to prod the old 'holding companies VS indies' war, so we'd prefer to call this more a gentle tickle.

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Venatus & Bidstack Sign Commercial Partnership For In-Game Advertising
  • Technology

Venatus & Bidstack Sign Commercial Partnership For In-Game Advertising

Bidstack, the in-game advertising and video game monetisation platform, and Venatus, the leading publisher monetisation and advertising platform for gaming & entertainment, today announce a commercial partnership that will give Venatus exclusive access to Bidstack’s extensive video game advertising inventory across six key global markets. Having pioneered the intrinsic in-game advertising format since 2017, Bidstack has […]

Wednesday TV Ratings: Fans Tune In For Network 10’s Thank God You’re Here
  • Media

Wednesday TV Ratings: Fans Tune In For Network 10’s Thank God You’re Here

Network 10’s Thank God You’re Here continued to do well with audiences, securing 556,000 metro viewers last night and taking the second-highest spot for entertainment. It was only surpassed by the nation’s favourite renovation show – The Block – which pulled in 578,000 metro viewers for the Nine Network. Meanwhile, The Chase pulled up 527,000 metro […]