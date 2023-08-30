Dentsu Creative Wins RMIT Uni’s Creative

Dentsu Creative has been appointed as RMIT University’s new creative agency partner, after a public tender of over 20 agencies, as Australia’s largest higher education institution seeks to drive its new strategy – Knowledge with Action.

The appointment marks the first time RMIT has aligned with one brand and creative agency. Dentsu Creative will play a key role in supporting RMIT’s brand in Australia, promoting its heritage as one of Australia’s original tertiary institutions and highlighting its international reputation for excellence in education, research and engagement with industry and community.

The agency is also responsible for building and strengthening RMIT’s presence in Vietnam as part of its Country Commitment which has seen the university invest in education, research, partnerships and campus infrastructure as Vietnam’s leading international university.

Dentsu creative CEO Kirsty Muddle said: “We cannot wait to get started working on the wonderful RMIT brand. Its heritage in Australia and its strong global reputation make it a force within the education sector and a wonderful creative proposition for our team to work on.

“RMIT’s commitment to using its knowledge, skills and capabilities to make a difference in the world, Knowledge With Action, aligns perfectly with Dentsu Creative’s belief in sanpo yoshi, creating work that is good for business, good for people and good for society. Universities are Australia’s third biggest export, and RMIT is a major player in an economically important sector.

“At Dentsu, we have over 200 RMIT alumni locally and globally, and we are invested in the future of one of Australia’s oldest tertiary institutions as they invested in so many of ours. We cannot wait to help elevate the work RMIT does in Australia and in the broader Asia Pacific region.”

Dentsu Creative APAC CEO Cheuk Chiang is an RMIT University alum, as is Dentsu Creative Vietnam chief client officer Hieu Nguyen, copywriter Thao Nguyen-Phuong and associate creative director An Nguyen.

RMIT University – chief experince officer, Chaminda Ranasinghe said: “We are thrilled to be working with Dentsu Creative. The team’s passion and energy for our brand and willingness to build a true partnership were key factors in the decision. Dentsu’s truly global operating model makes them the perfect partner for us to drive growth into other markets and tell the RMIT story around the world.”