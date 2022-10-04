Dentsu Creative Unveils Latest Iteration Of NBN’s “Made for More” Campaign

nbn is celebrating the power of Australia’s national broadband network in connecting families across the country in a new campaign created by Dentsu Creative.

This latest iteration of nbn’s “Made for More” positioning, first launched by Dentsu Creative in late 2021, highlights the role nbn plays in bringing families together. Targeting seniors, the new campaign talks to the story of a grandfather and his granddaughter who, while living away from one another, can connect and share moments together after the grandfather’s son has the nbn connected for his father.

nbn general manager brand and advertising Mark Treadwell daid: “The overall take-up of the nbn amongst older Australians is much lower compared to younger markets, and with families no longer remaining in the same location, a good internet connection can help those families stay connected and share meaningful moments together.

“The nbn network is Australia’s ever-evolving digital backbone, and our role is to help lift the digital capability of all Australians. It is critical that older generations do not miss out on the benefits of an nbn connection. Through this campaign, we’ll show how a shared online experience, thanks to a powerful connection, can create an unexpected and meaningful connection over time.”

Dentsu Creative CEO Kirsty Muddle added: “This campaign speaks to the new ways families are using technology to be an active part of each other’s lives, even if the kilometres between them are vast. The campaign speaks to how important a strong internet connection remains even as Australians return to the office and can see each other in real life, it’s critical we don’t leave our older Australians behind as we embrace everything the internet can offer.”

The campaign launched on free-to-air television on Tuesday, October 4 and will extend across Cinema, Radio and digital channels.