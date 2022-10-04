Dentsu Creative Nabs Leo’s Graham Alvarez-Jarratt As Strategy Partner

Graham Alvarez-Jarratt (lead image), former head of strategy at Leo Burnett, has joined dentsu Creative ANZ as strategy partner.

Alvarez-Jarratt will be the strategic leader across a large portfolio of brands working to connect creative, media and CX together.

Alvarez-Jarratt has led major accounts in both Australia and New Zealand, including Suncorp, Samsung, Diageo, PepsiCo, Hungry Jack’s, and the NZ Transport Authority

Alvarez-Jarratt brings to dentsu a passion for creative thinking in the pursuit of effective outcomes, counting amongst his many accolades features on Fast Company’s “World Changing Ideas” and WARC’s “100 Smartest Ideas In The World”, and over 30 effectiveness awards.

Most recently, Alvarez-Jarratt worked on Suncorp’s One House To Save Many, which won an Innovation Grand Prix at Cannes, two Grands Prix at Spikes, and 3 Gold APAC Effies.

Alvarez-Jarratt is also passionate about the future of the industry and craft of strategy, teaching at AdSchool and regularly lecturing at UTS and the University of Sydney.

David Halter, chief strategy officer at dentsu ANZ, says: “Graham is one of the very best in the business, and will help take our strategy group to a new level. Graham’s new role at dentsu will allow him to explore the best solution for the client, no matter what the problem. His brief is to drive client growth be it through creative, media or a customer experience driven solution. Graham will help clients unlock all that Dentsu has to offer.”