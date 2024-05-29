Deloitte Digital Named Adobe Partner Of The Year

Adobe has named Deloitte Digital as its partner of the year at its Best of Adobe Summit in Sydney.

The ANZ Adobe Partner Awards recognise and celebrate the work of Adobe partners in driving customer success and innovation in Australia and New Zealand.

Deloitte Digital was lauded for its performance in FY23, excelling in key areas including Pipeline Create, Close and Co-Sell, allied to the number of customer deployments and specialisations, in addition to high performance across all industry segments in ANZ.

DataCom was named Adobe’s emerging partner of the year in recognition of the NZ-based company’s growth over the last six years. In addition to hitting the key metrics across Pipeline Create, Close & Co-sell, DataCom had the highest number of Customer Deployments in the region and continues to expand throughout the region.

Anchora was named Adobe’s strategic collaboration partner of the year, recognised for its agility in early alignment to the Adobe Go To Market over the past 12 months, generating success in Pipeline Create, Close and Co-sell and ensuring customer value was achieved through quality strategic implementations.

“Our innovative and diverse partner community is integral to our success, and the success of our customers,” said Randall Wood, senior manager, partner sales, Adobe Australia and New Zealand.

“By collaborating closely with our partners, we help Australian and New Zealand organisations drive digital transformation and growth. We are pleased to honour and recognise the amazing work of Anchora, Datacom and Deloitte Digital with these awards.”