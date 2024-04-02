Deloitte Digital Launches Global Brand Platform For Ancient Oasis City Of AlUla

Deloitte Digital has unveiled the global brand idea – Forever Revitalising – on behalf of the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, bringing it to life through all digital and physical touchpoints, communications and the entire visitor experience.

This global launch signifies more than a new brand in luxury travel and goes well beyond advertising. It brings to life a vision that balances 7,000 years of AlUla’s cultural, agricultural and artistic heritage with the holistic curation of sustainable, high-end travel experiences while preserving local customs, flora and fauna.

“Inviting the world, for the first time, to share in the Forever Revitalising story of AlUla is a profound cultural

opportunity,” said Matt Lawson, chief creative officer at Deloitte Digital Australia. “We are privileged to help creatively shape a destination with such historical significance, and we recognise the responsibility that comes with it”.

“Forever Revitalising seeks to deliver a differentiated destination positioning for AlUla premised on our brand purpose. We see ourselves as custodians of AlUla’s rich cultural and natural heritage and seek to curate authentic transformational experiences that are in line with our charter which is premised on sustainability. As the campaign is now live we invite audiences everywhere to join us in celebrating AlUla’s rich cultural heritage and consider AlUla as their next travel destination,” said RCU executive director Melanie De Souza.

Launching in nine global markets in six languages, the Deloitte Digital team has harnessed rich insights in each market to ensure that every facet of the strategy, creative, user journey, and tourism experience remains true to the brand’s purposefulness agenda to help AlUla revitalise, always in all ways. The tight integration of Deloitte’s creative and technology disciplines has helped deliver brand experiences across markets and channels, including a re-platformed mobile app and website.

“At a time when the world is seeking new stories of inspiration and unforgettable experiences, we are proud to collaborate with RCU across brand, strategy, digital product and consumer activation to craft a truly authentic message about this extraordinary destination,” said Sam Roddick, chief strategy officer at Deloitte Consulting.

“Forever Revitalising has been a journey of nearly two years with an integrated Deloitte team bringing the best of agency and consultancy across a spectrum of capabilities, including strategists, digital designers, creatives, content experts, technologists, and producers – from strategic inception through to creative ideation and delivery”.