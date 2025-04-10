Debate Club At Sunrise: What The Media Industry Can Learn From The Startup Ecosystem

Orsolya Tóth-Pál, founder of Debate Club, reckons there’s plenty that the media world can learn from the sometimes topsy-turvy world of startups. Though not to say that media isn’t, of course.

Debate Club, originally born within the advertising industry, is heading back to Sunrise by Blackbird VC for its second year—and we couldn’t be more excited.

But how did an IAB-supported initiative end up on stage at one of Australia’s most prestigious venture capital festivals? The story goes back to our second-ever Debate Club. I had a few friends from the startup world who showed up to support, and I remember being nervous—after all, this was an advertising event. Would it make sense for them to be there?

It turned out to be the best thing that could have happened.

Debate Club has become known as a melting pot—a space where people from diverse backgrounds and perspectives come together. We intentionally break away from the echo chamber of the usual faces saying the same things on the same stages. When those early startup folks joined, they didn’t just attend—they became a huge driver of the signature energy and magic that you can’t quite describe but definitely feel at every Debate Club event. That spark—unexpected, electric, and inclusive—has been part of our DNA ever since.

As someone who’s spent years straddling both the media industry and the startup ecosystem, nothing brings me more joy than seeing those two worlds collide in a meaningful way. We have so much to learn from each other.

What Media Can Learn From Startups

Being immersed in the startup world helped me see clear opportunities for how the media industry could evolve—particularly by adopting a more entrepreneurial mindset within job roles.

Not everyone is cut out for the financial and emotional rollercoaster of entrepreneurship—but everyone performs better when they feel ownership over their work, when their voice matters, and when they can clearly see the impact they’re making.

My former manager, Liz Adeniji, used to always tell me, “You are the CEO of your own patch,” and that mindset has stayed with me.

It’s a powerful reminder that managers need to empower their teams, giving individuals space to lead in their own way, play to their strengths, and learn through doing. Most importantly, people need to see how their work connects to tangible results.

A few years ago, we ran a Debate Club event on the statement: “Employers must drastically change their approach in order to attract Gen Z talent.”

I couldn’t agree more. The playing field has shifted.

Tools such as Shopify, Canva, and now AI have democratised access to entrepreneurship. It’s not unusual to hear of 16-year-olds running eComm stores, and by 20, they’ve already had a few “learning failures” and are ready to build something substantial. Just look at the latest B&T 30 Under 30 winners.

Employers aren’t just competing with each other anymore—they’re competing with the idea of entrepreneurship itself. To stay competitive, they need to create roles that feel entrepreneurial and give people room to explore, experiment, and grow.

Creating Space Beyond the Job Description

Of course, there are limits—especially in large organisations. There are targets, structures, and practical constraints that don’t allow for full startup-level freedom. But what you can do is create initiatives where people can stretch beyond their day-to-day roles.

For me, the most transformative growth in my career came from outside of my job description—moments where I was had the opportunity to lead, fail, and learn. I once joined a hackathon that became one of the most memorable experiences of my working life. Suddenly, I was collaborating with senior stakeholders overseas, working late into the night—not because I had to, but because I was genuinely excited about building something from scratch.

Ownership Starts With You

While managers play a crucial role in creating the right environment, every individual needs to take ownership of their career. Something I wish I had learned earlier.

No one is coming to tap you on the shoulder. Founders don’t have a boss giving them praise, promotions, or pay rises. They create their own opportunities, seek out mentors, and ask questions constantly.

Your weekly WIP with your manager shouldn’t be a to-do list run-through—it should be about your growth. Come with an agenda. Ask what’s next. Identify your gaps. Suggest projects to help fill them.

Put your hand up for awards. Ask to speak at panels. Bring ideas for articles you could publish. Hustle—because no one cares about your career more than you do.

And here’s a secret: no one asked me to write for B&T. I just sent them something. You can do the same. Today.

Why We’re Coming Back to Sunrise

Now, more than ever, the media industry needs to be more agile, creative, and open to new ways of thinking. And there’s no better place to start than by learning from the startup ecosystem. It’s a connection I’m personally committed to nurturing—through my network, through Debate Club, and through every opportunity to bring these two brilliant, chaotic, inspiring worlds together.

See you at Sunrise 2025.