Deakin University Launches New Sustainability Campaign Via SICKDOGWOLFMAN
Partnering with Melbourne independent, SICKDOGWOLFMAN, Deakin University has launched a new sustainability campaign, ‘Let’s Keep Earth Wonderful’, to remind us of the small, beautiful, things about everyday life on planet Earth that we often take for granted, but are unquestionably worth protecting and sustaining.
Boiling oceans, melting ice caps, impending doom, for years now, messaging around sustainability has leant on fear and negativity to paint a bleak vision of the future.
Deakin University, however, has a very different outlook. Spending each and every day working on projects ranging from the development of Australia’s largest university solar farm to complex integrated water management programs to cultivating rare forms of methane-reducing seaweed, has replaced that sense of fear with something else. Positivity, curiosity, and wonder.
Matt Edge, chief marketing officer, Deakin University, said: “Fear might be a motivator, but it’s not a problem solver. As an organisation, we believe deeply in approaching our collective sustainability challenges ahead with positivity and optimism. ‘Let’s Keep Earth Wonderful’ is a beautiful summation of the way we approach sustainability at Deakin.”
To execute the campaign, SDWM teamed with acclaimed production company, The Sweetshop, and director, Jared Daperis, to produce a series of admittedly ‘un-university like’ films.
Jess Wheeler, creative director, SICKDOGWOLFMAN, said: “Refreshing is a word that comes to mind. In people and practice. When Deakin approached us with this brief, we were quite taken aback by their sense of optimism for the future. Then we kept talking with them, and working with them, and seeing what they were doing and planned to keep doing. And, suddenly, it all made sense. Curiosity has always been the antidote to fear, and to build a better future that’s the attitude we need to take into each and every obstacle we face. We’re thrilled to partner with Deakin University on such a positive platform in a critically important space.”
Abbie Allen, director, brand and marketing communications, Deakin University, said: “It’s exciting to work on a campaign that truly represents our progressive thinking and optimistic perspective. Built on positivity and wonder, this campaign beautifully aligns with what the Deakin brand stands for. We couldn’t be happier in partnering with SICKDOGWOLFMAN, a group of similarly curious folk, to help capture and instill this sense of wonder in present and future Deakin students and ultimately encourage action.”
The campaign will launch on TV and digital media, and will be supported in future by radio and OOH executions.
CREDITS:
Client, Deakin University
Chief Marketing Officer, Matt Edge
Director, Brand and Marketing Communications, Abbie Allen
Manager, Campaigns, Nicole Henden
Creative Agency, SICKDOGWOLFMAN
Creative Director, James Orr
Creative Director, Jess Wheeler
Design Director, Jake Turnbull
Business Director, Jarrick Lay
Senior Account Manager, Caterina O’Brien
Production Company, The Sweetshop
Director, Jared Daperis
Producer, Tom Davies
Managing Director, Edward Pontifex
Executive Producer, Greg Fyson
DOP, Sean Ryan
Art Director, Ella Carey
Colourist, Fergus Rotherham
Online Editor, Jamie Scott
Sound Design, Production Alley
Sound Engineer, Rodney Lowe
Composer, Nir Tsfaty
