Deadline For Women Leading Tech Late Entries Closes In A Week!

The deadline for late entries to the Women Leading Tech Awards, Presented by Atlassian closes in just one week — meaning it is your last chance to enter!

The official, final, absolutely last day that you can get your entries in for the awards is 11:59 pm AEDT, Tuesday 14 February, 2023 so get started if you haven’t already.

This year’s awards feature more categories and have had a record number of entries already.

New for this year are awards for CFOs, those in adtech, anyone smashing the glass ceiling, and more. You can check out the full list of categories, including the old favourites from last year such as Product, Mentor, and Executive Leader.

The eligibility period for the Awards is from January 1, 2022 – February 6, 2023. So, if you have been a woman leading tech, or you know someone else that was, during that time, get the entry in before it’s too late!

The winners will be announced on Friday 24 March at the ICC Ballroom in Sydney in a glitzy and glamorous ceremony.

Of course, if you have already submitted your entry — you should really look at buying tickets here.

