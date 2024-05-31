DDB Sydney Hires Former Tourism Australia Account Lead Vanessa Boueyres As Managing Partner
Boueyres will lead DDB Australia’s Westpac account and succeeds Sasha Firth.
DDB Sydney has appointed former M&C Saatchi managing partner Vanessa Boueyres. She has been appointed as a managing partner and will lead the agency’s Westpac account.
Boueyres has more than 20 years of experience in marketing and agencies, most recently as head of marketing at designer furniture manufacturer Koskela.
She has been tasked with leading one of the agency’s largest accounts in Westpac, where she will be responsible for setting the brand strategy, and integrated creative and production services, a role that was previously held by Firth, who left this month and has joined Special Group.
“I’m thrilled that Vanessa is joining DDB. She is laser focused on effectiveness, restless in her ambition, deeply passionate about creativity, and fun to be around. Her experience both client side and ours makes her a real asset. Her impact is already being felt and I can’t wait for what’s next,” DDB Sydney CEO Sheryl Marjoram said.
Boureyes has an extensive career in marketing and advertising. Aside from Koskela, she has worked as head of marketing at Woolworths owned Macro Wholefoods Market and head of brand communications at Woolworths Food Co.
Her most recent agency-side role was at M&C Saatchi, where she was managing partner and led the agency’s Tourism Australia account, including working on the award-winning Come and Say G’Day campaign. The Tourism Australia account is in the final throes of a creative agency review between Accenture Song, Clemenger Group and Publicis Groupe.
Previously, Boureyes has worked as general manager and head of account management at Y&R and in her homeland of France for TBWA Paris. She has worked on Nivea, Danone and BWS.
On her new role at DDB Sydney, Boueyres said: “The opportunity to work at DDB with Sheryl and the leadership team and on the premier Westpac account was an opportunity too good to pass up. I’m excited to move back into agencies, where my true passion lies. My career across Europe and Australia has been dedicated to leading change for iconic brands and I can’t wait to bring that experience to DDB and Westpac.”
