DDB Sydney Answers Ute Critics In Latest Work For The Volkswagen Amarok

Volkswagen has responded to the critics head on in a new, fully-integrated campaign that argues the Amarok is the answer to the brutally honest criticism of the ute category.

In the launch film, Alan from Volkswagen embarks on an epic journey across the nation to prove the ute trolls wrong about their criticism. Alan has also taken over Volkswagen’s social media channels, responding to ute critics in a series of personalised responses and videos that hero the Amarok’s new features.

Created by DDB Sydney, Born from Tough Love tackles ute fans’ biggest pain points and engages with them directly on all mediums, across social media, radio, digital, OOH, cinema and TV.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles head of marketing and product Nathan Johnson said: “The next-gen Amarok was designed in Australia over the last three years, reimagined to introduce more tech, advanced safety, a completely new design and epic power. By addressing ute fans’ valid criticisms, we’ve created a ute without compromise. The new Amarok is the ute Born From Tough Love.”

DDB Sydney executive creative director Matt Chandler said: “We all know the comments section can be a brutal place, so it was cathartic to see the Volkswagen team get out there and take on the trolls with the truth about the All-New Amarok.”

DDB Sydney chief strategy officer Fran Clayton said: “Unlike most categories, utes are a conversation, not just a product. Our approach on Amarok is always to start with the conversation and find ways to play with it. Aussies’ love for utes comes with high expectations and vocal critics who deserve a response.”

PHD Australia group digital director Josh Hover said: “Volkswagen’s launch of the All-New Amarok exemplifies the team’s unwavering commitment to innovation in the realm of technology-driven media campaigns. By leveraging cutting-edge practices, Volkswagen has taken bold strides to deliver powerful awareness and foster strong consideration among ute intenders.”

Born From Tough Love is the latest chapter in the Amarok story. A long line of famous work launching the Amarok over the years includes Naked Ute, Too Powerful for TV, and Walkinshaw Station.

