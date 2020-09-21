DDB Snares TBWA’s Mike Napolitano For Melbourne MD Role

DDB Snares TBWA’s Mike Napolitano For Melbourne MD Role
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



DDB Group Melbourne has appointed Mike Napolitano as managing director.

Napolitano joins the agency after nine years at TBWA Melbourne, the last five as managing director overseeing the agency’s growth and success during this time.

With more than 20 years in the industry, he has worked across most categories, including FMCG, automotive, financial services, government, and sport/entertainment for some of the biggest brands locally and abroad.

His work has been recognised by global award juries for both creativity and effectiveness.

DDB Group Australia CEO Andrew Little said: “We are thrilled to have Mike lead the DDB Melbourne Group. Like everyone at DDB, he has that perfect balance of being talented and nice. With a shared ambition of enabling people to do the best work of their career and track record of helping brands achieve incredible growth, there could be no one better at the helm.

“We can’t wait for him to continue the strong growth our Melbourne business has experienced this year, despite the COVID-19 challenges. I know that Jess Hughes, Mossy and Jess Allison are delighted to have him on board, as is the rest of the Australian management team.”

Napolitano added: “I’ve had nine great years at TBWA helping build one of the best agencies in the country. It’s always hard to leave a great team, but it’s time for a new challenge.

“I’ve admired DDB Melbourne and its growth over the last 12 months. I am thrilled with the opportunity to lead the Melbourne office and create award-winning, effective work for clients like Coles, Kmart, Dulux Group and Porsche. I want DDB Melbourne to attract an unfair share of the best talent and even more great brand partners for us to work with.”

TBWA\Melbourne CEO Kimberlee Wells said: “Mike has had nine great years with the agency. We thank him for the contributions he has made to the growth of our people, our clients and our agency. He leaves with our full support to pursue a new challenge as DDB Melbourne’s Managing Director and are pleased he will remain within the Omnicom Group.”

Napolitano hire comes off the back of a period of growth for DDB Melbourne, winning both Coles and Kmart in 2020.

He will commence his role in October.

Please login with linkedin to comment

DDB Melbourne Mike Napolitano

Latest News

Male hand with its thumb down.
  • Opinion

Stop Paying The Negativity Tax: Ad Adjacency Matters More Than Ever Post-COVID

There’s plenty of bad news in the world right now. In this opinion piece, Pinterest CMO Andréa Mallard reminds advertisers of the power of positivity. More nights last spring than I’d like to admit, I found myself ‘doom-scrolling’: Mindlessly thumbing through my feeds full of scary statistics, grim updates and fear-inducing ads. It was exhausting—and […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Toluna Snares Sej Patel As New Head Of Business For Australia And New Zealand
  • Media

Toluna Snares Sej Patel As New Head Of Business For Australia And New Zealand

Customer intelligence platform Toluna has appointed consumer intelligence veteran Sej Patel to the role of Head of Business for Australia and New Zealand. With over 20 years’ experience in consumer intelligence and data analytics, Patel will be responsible for continuing to drive Toluna’s rapid growth across both Australia and New Zealand. Having kickstarted his career in the […]