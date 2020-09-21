DDB Snares TBWA’s Mike Napolitano For Melbourne MD Role

DDB Group Melbourne has appointed Mike Napolitano as managing director.

Napolitano joins the agency after nine years at TBWA Melbourne, the last five as managing director overseeing the agency’s growth and success during this time.

With more than 20 years in the industry, he has worked across most categories, including FMCG, automotive, financial services, government, and sport/entertainment for some of the biggest brands locally and abroad.

His work has been recognised by global award juries for both creativity and effectiveness.

DDB Group Australia CEO Andrew Little said: “We are thrilled to have Mike lead the DDB Melbourne Group. Like everyone at DDB, he has that perfect balance of being talented and nice. With a shared ambition of enabling people to do the best work of their career and track record of helping brands achieve incredible growth, there could be no one better at the helm.

“We can’t wait for him to continue the strong growth our Melbourne business has experienced this year, despite the COVID-19 challenges. I know that Jess Hughes, Mossy and Jess Allison are delighted to have him on board, as is the rest of the Australian management team.”

Napolitano added: “I’ve had nine great years at TBWA helping build one of the best agencies in the country. It’s always hard to leave a great team, but it’s time for a new challenge.

“I’ve admired DDB Melbourne and its growth over the last 12 months. I am thrilled with the opportunity to lead the Melbourne office and create award-winning, effective work for clients like Coles, Kmart, Dulux Group and Porsche. I want DDB Melbourne to attract an unfair share of the best talent and even more great brand partners for us to work with.”

TBWA\Melbourne CEO Kimberlee Wells said: “Mike has had nine great years with the agency. We thank him for the contributions he has made to the growth of our people, our clients and our agency. He leaves with our full support to pursue a new challenge as DDB Melbourne’s Managing Director and are pleased he will remain within the Omnicom Group.”

Napolitano hire comes off the back of a period of growth for DDB Melbourne, winning both Coles and Kmart in 2020.

He will commence his role in October.