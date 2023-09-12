DDB Melbourne Group & Vodka Cruiser Team Up With Hatted Chef For New ‘Cannoisseurs’ Range

Mango and DDB Melbourne have teamed up with Vodka Cruiser and Atlas Dining hatted chef, Charlie Carrington, to launch the brand’s fancy-ish new range of canned cocktails by creating the ultimate paired degustation… in cans, coined ‘Cannoisseurs’.

The campaign celebrates the launch of the brand’s new range of canned Vodka Cruiser Cocktails, now available at bottle shops nationwide in flavours Passionfruit Daiquiri, Raspberry Cosmopolitan, and Lime Margarita.

The three courses of hatted chef delicacies were designed by Chef Carrington to perfectly pair with each new cocktail, creating a fancy-ish dining experience for those at the launch event, and diners at home.

The degustation cans were launched at a top-tier media event held last week at Atlas, with food reviewers and gourmands in attendance. The desserts were also available to discerning-ish Melburnians to eat at home.

Chef Charlie Carrington

For entrée, a Kingfish Ceviche with mojo verde, slivered almonds, a tangy jugo de orange, and pureed yuca was paired with Vodka Cruiser’s Passionfruit Daiquiri flavour.

The main course introduced a Mexican mouthful of smoke-infused beef and black bean reduction, with tapioca, tangy salsa, rice, and tortillas paired with Vodka Cruiser’s Lime Margarita flavour.

The meal finished with a dessert that took a fancy twist on a traditional campfire S’more – preserved raspberry was combined with rosewater marshmallow and a crumble of Dutch chocolate to be consumed alongside Vodka Cruiser’s Raspberry Cosmopolitan flavour.

Vodka Cruiser head of marketing Hayden Turner said: “We loved working with DDB Group to launch our Vodka Cruiser Cocktails range and bring the Cannoisseurs campaign to life. This is our take on premium, but still fun.

“We wanted to flip traditions and do something out-of-the ordinary for this campaign, and Mango and DDB successfully celebrated the launch of our new canned cocktails by creating a juxtaposition between fine dining and canned food. We’re redefining fancy and creating a gastronomic journey of flavours to New York, Cuba, and Mexico.”

DDB Group Melbourne creative partner James Cowie said: “Vodka Cruiser is an iconic Australian brand. So it was with enormous enthusiasm that we all tried to bring “fancy-ish” to life in a fun and memorable way with Cannoisseurs. What a great privilege it was to work with smart partners, every step of the way.”

Mango Melbourne General Manager Alex Lefley said: “We’re thrilled to be working with the Vodka Cruiser team to launch Cruiser Cocktails. Cannoisseurs is a cracking example of the work that Mango relishes – the perfect mix of robust strategy and creative excellence, grounded in earned media – it’s the integrated work we all love doing.”