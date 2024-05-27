DDB Melbourne Nabs Khia Croy For General Manager Role

DDB Group Melbourne has appointed Khia Croy as its new general manager.

Most recently at Sunday Gravy, Croy will be responsible for championing DDB Melbourne’s vision of ensuring every team member creates the best work and has the best time of their careers, whilst leading the Melbourne team and its client stable.

Croy brings more than 15 years’ marketing and leadership experience to DDB Melbourne, having held senior client service and management roles at various agencies in Melbourne.

Croy comes to DDB Melbourne from independent advertising agency, Sunday Gravy, where she was general manager and client director, contributing to a period of growth and award-winning work across major clients including Catch.com.au, Powershop, MYOB, Nando’s and Ego Pharmaceuticals.

Prior to this, Croy worked in senior business roles at Clemenger BBDO, The Taboo Group and Leo Burnett, servicing a range of verticals and clients including Pedigree, Whiskas, Carlton United Breweries, Libra, Sorbent, La Trobe University and Honda Australia, among others.

DDB Melbourne Group managing director, Mike Napolitano, said Croy’s appointment was set to supercharge the agency’s already-deep talent pool and culture of creating emotionally resonant work.

“Khia brings a wealth of experience to DDB Melbourne and is a hugely respected professional in the industry. With her strong background in both brand development and creativity, we’ll see the continued opportunity for our clients and their brands to get an unfair share of attention,” he said.

“Our focus on team capability and world class creativity is the perfect mix for a high performer like Khia. Her passion for creativity and the commercial power it can wield in communications, along with a track record of establishing a workplace culture that allows creativity to flourish, feels like a homecoming. We’re very excited to have Khia join the DDB team.”

Commenting on her appointment, Croy said: “I’ve always had a passion for building distinctive brands, and the global DDB brand is one of the finest examples of this. I am honoured to be part of such a world class team, many of whom I’ve already had the privilege of working with in previous lives. I count myself very lucky to be amongst them again and look forward to putting our collective experience to good use to make the most effective work in the market.”

Croy’s appointment is effective immediately.