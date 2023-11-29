Dave ‘Rabbit’ Rabbetts Departs Star 104.5 Breakfast

NOVA Entertainment has announced that Dave Rabbetts will be departing the Star 104.5 Breakfast show at the end of this year at the completion of his contract.

Affectionately known by listeners as ‘Rabbit’, Rabbetts has been at the Central Coast station since 2015 and played a huge role in the show’s success.

The Star 104.5 Breakfast show has spent three years at #1 in the market, and Rabbetts has received 11 ACRA nominations during his time at the station, including taking out Best Entertainment/ Music Presenter in 2016 and 2017.

Initiatives such as ‘Star 104.5’s Central Coast Carols’ and ‘Kick Start the Coast’ have given Rabbetts the opportunity to give back to the local community and connect with listeners in meaningful ways.

Rabbit will continue to give back as he celebrates final show of the year with Rabbit & Gina’s Toydrop. The team will be broadcasting the show live from the road, delivering toys to kids right across the coast.

Star 104.5 commercial director & market lead Paul Moltzen said Rabbit’s contribution to the station was immeasurable.

“Rabbit has played a significant part in the growth of Star 104.5 on the Central Coast over the past 8 years,” Molzten said.

“During this time, he’s helped tens of thousands of our Central Coast listeners to wake up with a laugh, sharing stories of his handyman skills, caravan rebuilds and seeing his children grow up. Rabbit is a true professional, always ensuring the best quality show is delivered each and every day. We will miss him and wish him well in his future endeavours”.

The Breakfast line-up for 2024 at Star 104.5 will be announced in the coming weeks.