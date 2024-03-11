Data, Insights, Creative Ideation & Audience Targeting Come Together Via Urban List & carsales mediahouse Partnership

Urban List and carsales mediahouse have announced a strategic partnership designed to bring the next generation of media solutions to life, uniting carsales’ automotive, technology and first-party data expertise with Urban List’s reputation for generating impactful, interactive cross-platform content.

The partnership promises to deliver “360 degree solutions that are more contextual, more creative, offer a high degree of accuracy and ensure greater investment efficiency”, with a portfolio of initiatives that fuse data and insights, creative ideation and precise audience targeting available to key partners from this month.

carsales mediahouse maximises audience potential with a portfolio of services built on the best talent, local insights, cutting-edge tech and unrivalled data.

“We are thrilled to partner with Urban List, a company that aligns with our innovative spirit and commitment to excellence. This partnership will allow us to leverage each other’s strengths, unleashing new possibilities in data and technology, pushing our creative potential, and ultimately enhancing the results we deliver to our clients,” said Vanya Mariani, commercial director at carsales.

Nissan Australia has been announced as the first brand partner to engage in the partnership, with carsales mediahouse’s internal agency, Fuse, and Urban List collaborating to launch the Nissan e-POWER Hub, driving awareness and engagement with the brand’s e-POWER offering, and supporting curious consumers to build their understanding of the category.

Fuse is focused on delivering value through full-funnel solutions. Fuse addresses clients’ business challenges by developing media strategies, creative ideas and solutions grounded in industry-leading insights. This is powered by unique data, technology and industry partnerships.

“Their category insights and industry expertise made collaborating with Fuse a pleasure. They understood exactly what we needed from the outset,” said cluster director at Nissan United (a part of TBWA), Xavier Hogan.

Urban List+ is a network designed to offer key clients the opportunity to extend their reach and impact across a suite of aligned media properties, combining the publisher’s lifestyle content credibility and audience connection with the ability to extend campaign reach and frequency across audio, OOH, experiential and digital environments. Urban List+ partners include Spotify, REA, Kudos Arena and carsales.