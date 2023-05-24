DARKHORSE Takes Over Australia With Malfy Gin

DARKHORSE Takes Over Australia With Malfy Gin
    Integrated creative agency DARKHORSE had a busy summer working alongside Malfy Gin to create a campaign that both encapsulated the spirit of Italy and brought the iconic super-premium gin brand to life across Australia.

    DARKHORSE set out to increase awareness of Malfy Gin in AU by building on 2021/ 22 activity and developing a series of local activities in line with the new global creative. With the help of DARKHORSE’s strategic campaign, Malfy Gin has exceeded its two-year brand awareness targets, increasing by +8 points to total 14 per cent. Developing on the 2023 global direction, DARKHORSE executed a fully integrated campaign that utilised social media content creation and implementation, influencer and fashion partnerships, and OOH creative design and special builds across Australia to generate brand awareness.

    Creating an unmissable season of sophistication and vibrancy with an overtone of fashion with aspirational alignments, DARKHORSE brought the Amalfi Coast to the streets of Australia. From creative conception to delivery, executive creative director and DARKHORSE co-founder, Liam Taylor, explains the experience working across the two campaigns, “We have loved working with Malfy and Pernod Ricard ANZ over the past three years, it’s great to see our creative concepts coming to life.”

    Credits: MALFY

    Creative – Malfy Global + DARKHORSE

    Media- Initiative

