Criteo Launches Self-Service DSP Into General Availability

Close up stock photo of an Asian woman carefully studying moving data on her computer screen, the screen is unusual as it is transparent and the camera is looking through the back of the screen.
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    SHARE
    THIS



    Criteo, the commerce media company, today announced the general availability of its self-service demand-side platform (DSP), Commerce Max, giving brands and agencies a single point of entry to retail media inventory onsite and across premium publishers offsite.

    Complementing Commerce Max, Criteo is also expanding its retailer monetisation solution suite, offering retailers the means to tap previously unattainable demand by paving the way for the integration of marketplace and in-store monetisation technologies.

    Retail media has proven extremely successful for retailers looking to grow additional revenue streams and brands and agencies looking to engage consumers actively in a buying mindset. Until now, however, fragmentation across the industry has held retailers, brands, and agencies back from reaching their full potential with retail media.

    “Our focus is enabling all commerce-driven companies to buy and sell audiences engaged in shopping. The process has to be frictionless, and it has to solve for fragmentation,” said Megan Clarken, CEO at Criteo.

    “With today’s launch, we’re equipping our clients with the right tools to cut through and connect in a more unified retail media ecosystem that ultimately creates more unity across the broader advertising marketplace.”

     

    Driving Commerce at Scale 

    Commerce Max entered market testing in 2022 with leading consumer electronics retailer, Best Buy, and the world’s foremost media investment company, GroupM, as exclusive Alpha partner. Over this period, Commerce Max enrolled 10 retailers including Best Buy, Macy’s and Shipt. Retailers who have completed campaigns have more than doubled conversion rates on average when running both onsite and offsite advertising through the platform.

     

    Industry praise for Commerce Max

    “Through Criteo we now have one point of entry to a pivotal retail media network, all within a single platform – Commerce Max – that applies the same KPIs to retail media as those we use for our programmatic buys,” said Billy Dyer, club team shopper marketing lead at Unilever following another successful test with GroupM and Unilever in which the brand’s conversion rate rose by over 400 per cent. “Combining onsite and offsite targeting enables us to focus media spend across a broader part of the shopper funnel while finding the most suitable audiences wherever they are.”

    “Shipt is known for having a unique member community that is loyal to our platform, and when coupled with Criteo’s onsite and offsite products and enhanced personalisation features in our full-funnel offering, advertisers have found it to drive an ever-greater return for their ad spend,” said David Young, VP, CPG Partnerships at Shipt.

    “We’re excited to be at the forefront of the rollout of the Commerce Max platform, starting with its initial testing phase and now its general availability,” said Mark Heitke, director of Ad Products and Audience Strategy at Best Buy Ads.

    “The platform offers a variety of onsite and offsite capabilities, giving our brand partners even more options to reach our audiences in meaningful ways.”

    Now in general availability, brands and agencies across the globe can use Commerce Max to access data and inventory across multiple retailers and marketplaces, finding valuable audiences on these sites and extending these audiences offsite. This is underpinned by closed-loop measurement, enabling advertisers to quickly and efficiently determine the effectiveness of campaigns and optimise accordingly.

    Criteo is a leader and one of the first to bring digital measurement standards to retail media with Commerce Max. Criteo’s partnership with Integral Ad Science allows brands and agencies to measure viewability and invalid traffic on a retailer’s site across all ad formats, including native and sponsored products by 2024.

    A Unified Approach for Retailers

    The second component of today’s launch is the unveiling of Criteo’s retailer monetisation solution suite. This suite marks the next phase in the development of Criteo’s core monetisation technology, Commerce Yield, which will not only provide retailers and marketplaces with a complete media toolset, but will also serve commerce companies such as automakers, movie theatres, transportation services, airlines and more.

    Commerce Yield combines Criteo’s former Retail Media Platform with several solutions derived from recent strategic acquisitions, including:

    Commerce Yield Marketplace: Through Criteo’s strategic acquisition of Mabaya, Commerce Yield Marketplace will help monetisation officers integrate marketplace tactics and formats.

    Commerce Yield In-Store: The powerful union of Brandcrush and Criteo’s in-store monetisation technology, providing advertisers access to a wider range of offline inventory.

    Commerce Yield Insights: Previously called Gradient, a cutting-edge suite of insight and data tools that provides digital-shelf insights to support enterprise-level retail media buys.



    Has Alan Joyce Completely Trashed Qantas Brand?
    1330 votes
    Vote

    Please login with linkedin to comment

    Latest News

    Seattle, USA - Aug 19, 2019: The new Google building in the south lake union area at twilight.
    • Technology

    Search Isn’t That Important, Actually: Google

    On the first day of its landmark antitrust case in the United States, Google argued that its Search engine is far less important these days than it ever has been and, therefore, the company has not abused or even maintains monopoly power. Kenneth Dintzer, the US Justice Department’s lead lawyer on the case said that […]

    From Algorithms To Artistry: How Generative AI Turbochargers Marketing Campaigns
    • Marketing
    • Partner Content

    From Algorithms To Artistry: How Generative AI Turbochargers Marketing Campaigns

    Generative artificial intelligence (AI) has taken 2023 by storm – and its impact into the future is set to be huge. According to a recent Microsoft survey, nearly 9 out of 10 workers hope to use AI to reduce repetitive tasks in their jobs. And while talk of AI often leads to inevitable discussions around […]

    Partner Content

    by B&T Magazine

    B&T Magazine
    Midnight Oil To Fund YES Ads Aimed At “Males Over 50 Who Don’t Want To Vote For The Voice”
    • Campaigns

    Midnight Oil To Fund YES Ads Aimed At “Males Over 50 Who Don’t Want To Vote For The Voice”

    Legendary Aussie rocker and longtime activist Peter Garrett has revealed his band Midnight Oil plan to fund a series of ads supporting the Yes campaign for the coming Voice referendum. Speaking at an event in Adelaide yesterday, the 70-year-old former Labor politician said his Oils bandmates had “put aside a shoe full of loose change” […]

    Recommended

    by B&T Magazine

    B&T Magazine
    Contextual-Driven Campaigns On YouTube Drive 28% More Attention
    • Marketing

    Contextual-Driven Campaigns On YouTube Drive 28% More Attention

    A newly-released study shows brand suitable and contextually-delivered advertising with Channel Factory delivers on average, 28 per cent more attention than industry wide benchmarks according to attention measurement platform Playground xyz. Channel Factory, which helps advertisers deliver brand suitable advertising in more contextually relevant places across YouTube, engaged with Playground xyz to deliver a comprehensive […]

    Anthony Gregorio Joins Tumbleturn Marketing Advisory As Partner
    • Advertising

    Anthony Gregorio Joins Tumbleturn Marketing Advisory As Partner

    Anthony Gregorio, who headed Saatchi & Saatchi Australia as CEO and prior to that Havas, as CEO Creative Group ANZ, has joined Tumbleturn Marketing Advisory as a partner. Jen Davidson, managing partner, “Our business is rapidly evolving in response to the bigger and more diverse challenges that marketers face. Anthony joining brings a whole new […]

    TikTok & Canva Ignite Australian Business Success
    • Marketing

    TikTok & Canva Ignite Australian Business Success

    TikTok is excited to unveil the second phase of the campaign Business Booms on TikTok”, in partnership with Canva. Launched today, the subsequent campaign underscores TikTok’s dedication to cultivating business growth and innovation for businesses of all sizes across Australia. Business Booms pivots to larger businesses, with Canva, a global visual communication platform, serving as […]

    M&C Saatchi Wins Ryman Healthcare’s Creative
    • Advertising

    M&C Saatchi Wins Ryman Healthcare’s Creative

    M&C Saatchi Group has added the strategic and creative duties for premium retirement living and aged care provider, Ryman Healthcare Australia. M&C Saatchi Group’s media agency Bohemia has been responsible for Ryman Australia’s  media planning and buying since early 2023, while M&C Saatchi will now be the creative partner for Ryman Australia. Ryman was founded […]

    Indie Agency Weave Decanters Wine Brand Innocent Bystander’s Creative
    • Advertising

    Indie Agency Weave Decanters Wine Brand Innocent Bystander’s Creative

    Melbourne-based creative company Weave has been chosen to lead the creative efforts for Innocent Bystander. Weave has enjoyed a strong relationship with the Brown Family Wine Group (BFWG) since 2016, when they helped to craft the Innocent Bystander brand for their Healesville cellar door launch. During that time Weave’s role has expanded, including an appointment […]

    72andSunny Reels In BCF’s Creative
    • Advertising

    72andSunny Reels In BCF’s Creative

    BCF has appointed 72andSunny as their new creative agency after a brand review. 72andSunny will be partnering with the BCF team to create the strategic and creative playbook that will inform all their brand communications moving forward, as well as developing future advertising campaigns. Nick Boyden, GM, ecommerce and marketing of BCF, said: “We were […]

    Broadsheet Partners With The Body Shop In Its Biggest Beauty Collab EVER
    • Media

    Broadsheet Partners With The Body Shop In Its Biggest Beauty Collab EVER

    Broadsheet, Australia’s go-to culture guide, has created a multi-faceted content campaign with The Body Shop to promote their ten “Most Loved” product range and showcase the natural ingredients in their products. The campaign represents the biggest beauty category partnership undertaken by Broadsheet. It features written, video, and social content alongside a specially curated event at […]

    The KIIS Network Asks R U OK?
    • Marketing

    The KIIS Network Asks R U OK?

    This Thursday to support R U OK? Day and their mission of suicide prevention, the KIIS Network is encouraging listeners to reflect on their own mental health and check in on their loved ones. R U OK? Day is a National Day of Action when Australians are reminded to ask, ‘Are you ok?’ to start […]

    QMS Partners With SXSW Sydney To Celebrate Creativity And Innovation
    • Marketing

    QMS Partners With SXSW Sydney To Celebrate Creativity And Innovation

    QMS is partnering with SXSW Sydney 2023, the week-long “festival of festivals” that celebrates creativity and innovation. QMS’s involvement with SXSW Sydney includes being named as presenting partner of the Media Industry Conference Track, the area with programming that covers the media landscape, the power of the companies who currently control the message, and the […]