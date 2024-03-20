Crimtan Names Lauren Crosby As Commercial Director ANZ As Australian Footprint Expands

Crimtan Names Lauren Crosby As Commercial Director ANZ As Australian Footprint Expands
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Crimtan commercial director JAPAC, Joshua Wilson, has unveiled a new sales leadership team, to be led by Lauren Crosby (lead image) as commercial director for Australia and New Zealand.

In her role, Crosby is responsible for building and leading Crimtan’s ANZ commercial team to grow the business across direct and contracted clients and agencies.

Previously head of client services for JAPAC at Crimtan, Crosby has been pivotal in the growth and success of the programmatic company’s Asia Pacific business. Crosby brings account management, events and project management expertise from the retail sector prior to joining Crimtan.

The expanded ANZ commercial team also includes:

  • Karim Abboud, who joined Crimtan in May 2023 as sales director from Pure.amplify, where he was business director (Media). In his new role, Abboud will accelerate business growth by implementing commercial strategies.
  • Andy Battye, who joined Crimtan in March 2024 as sales manager, has had previous experience from Spotify and Teads.
  • In addition, Daniel Kamalaneson, joined Crimtan in August 2023 from Foxtel Media, and Sorcha Young, who joined Crimtan in November 2023 from Pureprofile, are client service managers. The pair will continue to grow existing client relationships and will work closely with the Commercial and Ad Operations team.

“Crimtan has always taken an educational and consultative approach with brands and advertising agencies to keep them up to date with the ever-evolving digital marketing landscape. I am thrilled to have Lauren leading our ANZ operations. Her knowledge and expertise in the ad tech space will help clients maximise their marketing budgets for optimum performance,” said Joshua Wilson, Crimtan commercial director (JAPAC).

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to lead Crimtan’s Australia and New Zealand team as we continue on a tremendous growth trajectory. Having been with Crimtan for over four years as the head of customer success for APAC, my role was focused on growing existing client relationships, and I am privileged to work with an incredible team. I look forward to bringing that knowledge and expertise as we expand our relationships with brands to build efficient marketing campaigns across the entire customer lifecycle journey,” said Crosby.

“I’m excited to be joining Crimtan, a trusted partner to brands with a mission to make the complex world of programmatic simple and specialising in dynamic creative. As we move towards a cookieless world, Crimtan is already driving new partnerships and improving its technology to help brands navigate the change and to continue delivering value for our customers,” said Abboud.




Please login with linkedin to comment

crimtan

Latest News

Lavazza Races Into F1 AUSGP As Official Coffee Partner
  • Marketing

Lavazza Races Into F1 AUSGP As Official Coffee Partner

Lavazza, has announced it will return to this year’s FORMULA 1 ROLEX AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX as the iconic event’s official coffee partner. Lavazza will kick off the festivities of Melbourne’s most highly-anticipated events as the sole naming partner of the iconic launch party, Glamour on the Grid. Guests of the exclusive event will be treated […]

Oasis Ball Confirms 2024 Major Sponsors
  • Advertising

Oasis Ball Confirms 2024 Major Sponsors

oOh!Media, Crown Resorts, Nine Perth and Val Morgan are returning as major sponsors for the 2024 Oasis Ball. Each company committed significant value to the Oasis Committee’s efforts to raise $150,000 to support The Salvation Army and Oasis House. “Our industry is feeling the bumps and hurdles of the current state of the economy, and […]

Acoustic Meets Demand For Real-Time Customer Engagement
  • Marketing

Acoustic Meets Demand For Real-Time Customer Engagement

Acoustic, a global marketing and customer engagement provider for B2C brands, has announced significant company momentum driven by its pioneering solution, Acoustic Connect, and increased investment in global talent. As marketers grapple with accessing consumer data and leveraging it to develop meaningful customer experiences, they require streamlined solutions that prioritize consumer privacy while enabling personalized […]

Slew Of New Hires At NP Digital
  • Advertising

Slew Of New Hires At NP Digital

NP Digital, founded by marketing expert Neil Patel, today announced its ongoing expansion and robust growth within the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Lead image: NP New Hires As the demand for innovative and results-driven marketing solutions continues to surge across the APAC region, NP Digital remains at the forefront, pioneering cutting-edge strategies tailored to the unique […]

Heaps Normal Launches Non-Alcoholic Beer That Gives A Crap
  • Campaigns

Heaps Normal Launches Non-Alcoholic Beer That Gives A Crap

Who Gives A Crap, the world’s cheekiest eco-friendly toilet paper brand has teamed up with Aussie non-alc brewers Heaps Normal to create something extra special – Cheeky IPA – the first limited-edition non-alcoholic beer helping to tackle the world’s sanitation crisis. This audacious partnership aims to use humour, gusto, and, of course, a refreshing beer […]

Claxon Gets A Glow Up With Sisu Clinic Account
  • Advertising

Claxon Gets A Glow Up With Sisu Clinic Account

Following a competitive pitch, independent growth agency Claxon has been appointed the digital performance agency of record for the global cosmetic clinic brand Sisu Clinic. The strategic partnership marks a great move for both Claxon and Sisu Clinic. It combines Claxon’s innovative digital solutions with Sisu’s commitment to excellence in aesthetic services ahead of further […]

Moo Premium & Sea World Foundation Make Waves In Marine Conservation
  • Campaigns
  • Media

Moo Premium & Sea World Foundation Make Waves In Marine Conservation

Moo Premium Foods proudly announces a strategic partnership with the SeaWorld Foundation to make a lasting difference in marine conservation. The heart-warming collaboration will see 10 cents from every Moo yogurt tub sold donated to the SeaWorld Foundation, and it is anticipated that within 3 months, an amount over $50,000 will be donated. The funds […]

Clarion Clinics Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Psychedelic Assisted Therapy Clinic Via Icon Agency
  • Campaigns

Clarion Clinics Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Psychedelic Assisted Therapy Clinic Via Icon Agency

Australia’s first purpose-built, dedicated psychedelic-assisted therapy (PAT) clinic has officially opened its doors following a launch campaign led by Icon Agency. Located in Abbotsford, Clarion Clinics will provide a highly specialised course of PAT for people suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and/or treatment-resistant depression (TRD). The opening follows Authorised Prescriber approval for its Head […]

Ogilvy Announces New Leadership For Ogilvy One With Next Generation Service Offering For Designing Relationships
  • Advertising

Ogilvy Announces New Leadership For Ogilvy One With Next Generation Service Offering For Designing Relationships

Following the global boom in marketing technology, companies of all types are pursuing relationship marketing. The newly announced Ogilvy One will serve as the global brand for Ogilvy’s current and next-generation customer experience and relationship service offerings to clients. Lead image: Jason Davey, chief experience officer, Oglivy Kent Wertime, a seasoned Ogilvy executive, has been […]