Creative Production Agency Chisel Recruits Murli Dhir To Its Talent Roster

Indie creative production agency and B&T Awards finalist, Chisel, has announced the signing of Murli Dhir (lead image) for representation in Australia and New Zealand. He joins the founders Pat Sidoti, Zak Kaczmarek, and emerging director Emily Mays on its roster.

Nominated for two ARIA Awards in the Best Music Video category for work with MAY-A & Budjerah, Murli has established himself this year as one to watch.

“I’m stoked to have signed with Chisel. Zak, Pat, and Izzy have been in my corner for years, and I can’t wait to start making ideas together with their team,” said Dhir.

As a film director, cinematographer, editor, animator, and illustrator from Western Sydney, Murli’s background is entrenched in hip-hop and skate culture, Murli has found his niche using mixed media, surrealism & honed a visual style that has solidified his name in the Australian music scene.