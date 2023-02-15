Create Trustworthy Content Via Taboola & Time Partnership

Taboola, today announced “Taboola Turnkey Commerce”, a new turnkey offering that gives premium publishers the ability to create trustworthy content that attracts shoppers and helps them make great purchase decisions.

This offering connects readers who trust publishers’ editorial content with thoroughly tested and reviewed products and services. “Taboola Turnkey Commerce” creates a lucrative revenue source for publishers that capitalises on readers with high purchase intent, while allowing retailers, financial services providers, and advertisers to reach buyers at massive scale, in trusted premium editorial environments.

“Taboola Turnkey Commerce” launches with a new partnership between Taboola and TIME, the essential destination for storytelling on the issues that matter. Reaching a combined audience of a hundred million globally across all platforms, TIME has chosen “Taboola Turnkey Commerce” to exclusively manage its new platform for product and services review-driven content.

Aimed at helping audiences make the best choices for decisions they care about, the platform, which will be created by Taboola and hosted on TIME.com, adds to TIME’s longstanding usage of several Taboola offerings, including Taboola Feed.

“Audiences come to TIME for content they can trust about the decisions that matter most to them,” said Jessica Sibley, CEO, TIME.

“Taboola’s comprehensive data on reader intent and their understanding of the type of content that actually gets readers interested and invested made them the best choice for this new partnership.”

According to eMarketer, more than sixty per cent of publishers are turning to e-commerce as a top revenue source, while similar independent research shows eighty-seven per cent of publishers noting commerce content is a contributor to their revenue.

With “Taboola Turnkey Commerce”, publishers can easily leverage an expert verticalized editorial team to produce dedicated original content, such as product and service review roundups, tutorials, and how-to guides, for their websites.

These content pieces benefit from Taboola’s unique data on reader intent, based on anonymous contextual signals from more than 590 million daily active users, as well as relationships with retailers as part of the acquisition of Connexity. By tapping into this massive dataset and producing content that can lead to purchases, “Taboola Turnkey Commerce” adds a reliable revenue source for publishers to easily activate.

“Users need a trusted source to give them advice on things they care about as they make important decisions in their life, and this is a huge opportunity for publishers and the open web,” said Adam Singolda, CEO, Taboola.

“In a future where consumers are home, making decisions about products and services, they need an alternative to Amazon, so they can know what to buy and who to buy it from. People will be buying from the open web in the future and I believe a third of publishers’ revenue on the open web will be from eCommerce,” continued Singolda.