Cornelius The Rooster Comes To Life In New Kellogg’s Campaign Via Bastion

Kellanova has launched its first new brand platform for Kellogg’s in five years with a campaign heroing Corn Flakes. The spot uses CGI to bring the iconic rooster Cornelius, which has been featured on cereal boxes in homes around the world since 1960, to life for the first time.

The world was first introduced to Kellogg’s’ golden, crunchy Corn Flakes before the introduction of black and white TV, the internet, and the moon landing.

The creative challenge of the new campaign was to build contemporary relevance into a 100-year-old brand.

“Our strategy was to hero an enduring brand truth – Kellogg’s Corn Flakes has always delivered deliciously uncomplicated goodness made with ingredients sourced from Aussie farms, and that’s more important to today’s consumers than ever,” said Angela Morris, national chief strategy officer, Bastion.

Cornelius takes viewers on a delightful journey as he oversees Corn Flakes being made from Aussie corn and simple ingredients, before being enjoyed at Aussie tables.

“It was a real honour creating this campaign. It’s not every day you get the opportunity to bring a such an iconic character to life for a brand like Kellogg’s Corn Flakes. The talented team at Synctum and Filmgraphics have done a stellar job, and we couldn’t be happier with the result,” said Simon Langley, group chief creative officer, Bastion.

The new brand campaign launches in Kellogg’s 100th birthday year, which is being celebrated under the platform of’ 100 years of Good Mornings’, also developed by Bastion Agency.

“For 100 years, Kellogg’s Corn Flakes has been made with corn sourced from generations of Aussie farming families. Our much-loved mascot Cornelius has been the face of the brand for nearly half its history. We’re thrilled to be bringing Cornelius to life, especially in our centenary year,” said Leanne Bell, marketing director at Kellanova.

“I am truly honoured to collaborate with this iconic brand once again. This new partnership is a testament to shared values and the enduring spirit of excellence that defines both our organisations,” said Ana Lynch, general manager of Bastion.

The campaign is live across TV, OLV, digital, OOH, and social.

Credits:

Client: Kellanova 
Marketing Director: Leanne Bell
Group Marketing Manager: Irene Anast
National Marketing Manager: Natasha Sunderland
Brand Manager: Demi Di Stefano

Agency: Bastion
General Manager: Ana Lynch
Group Chief Creative officer: Simon Langley
National Chief Strategy Officer: Angela Morris
Group Client Director: Katy Grey
Head of Production: Jacqueline Archer
Lead Senior Producer: Niki Bentley
Creative Lead: James Gillespie
Creative Lead – Copy: Lewis Farrar
Senior Client Manager: Kirsty Wootton

Media Agency: Zenith
Senior Business Director: Christina Fan
Account Director: Alice Sinclair
Account Director: Emily Robinson
Account Manager: Harvey Simpson-Crew

Production Company  – Filmgraphics
Director – Jonathan Brough
EP/Producer – Anna Fawcett
Prod Manager – Suze Jackson
DP – Bob Humphries

VFX & 3D Animation: Synctum
VFX Supervisor/Producer: Jonny Morfoulis
VFX Supervisor/Lead Artist: Declan Kindness
Compositor: Jarrett Piggott
Edit – Charles Ivory
Grade – Matt Fezz
Online – White Chocolate

Music Studio: Saint Juno Music 
Composers: Brendan Etherington, Michael Etherington, Thomas Marland
Executive Producer: Kat Remy

Sound: Electric Sheep Music
Sound Designer: Georgia Collins
Executive Producer: Kate Stenhouse




