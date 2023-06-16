Coors Light Cleverly Drops Beer For Bears To Get Around TV Licensing Laws

The NFL – that’s American football (gridiron’s) governing body – has strict laws around players promoting alcoholic beverages. They can do it, but there’s a stack of rules and regulations that need to be adhered to.

So things got tricky for beer brand Coors Light when it teamed with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for its latest marketing campaign.

The new spot bypasses the NFL’s rules by not featuring any beer at all. Instead, Mahomes, introduces the Coors Light Bear and then proceeds to talk about his furry mate in beerspeak, saying things like it’s “the world’s most refreshing bear”.

The work of creative agency Mischief @ No Fixed Address, the ad directs viewers to CoorsLightBear.com, where you can get your own Coors Light Bear—which isn’t a giant bear suit but a bear-shaped golf club cover. They’re available for $US15 while supplies last, with proceeds going to Mahomes’ foundation, a charity that promotes children’s health and wellbeing.

Watch the spot below:

 

 

 

 

 

