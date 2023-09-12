Contextual-Driven Campaigns On YouTube Drive 28% More Attention
A newly-released study shows brand suitable and contextually-delivered advertising with Channel Factory delivers on average, 28 per cent more attention than industry wide benchmarks according to attention measurement platform Playground xyz.
Channel Factory, which helps advertisers deliver brand suitable advertising in more contextually relevant places across YouTube, engaged with Playground xyz to deliver a comprehensive review of 76 campaigns across eight verticals. The analysis revealed that Channel Factory’s contextually-targeted solutions outperformed industry benchmarks, generating nearly 70 per cent more attention for skippable ads. Both non-skippable and skippable ad formats consistently demonstrated impressive performance, exceeding benchmarks 97 per cent and 95 per cent of the time, respectively.
The study, which compared 110 different executions in terms of targeting, creative, ad type and duration, found that Channel Factory curated activity delivers above benchmark more than 80 per cent of the time. The data also revealed that Channel Factory’s tech delivers 28 per cent more attention than the industry norm, on average more than one second of extra attention per placement. Playground xyz is now an attention partner of Channel Factory in six markets across the APAC region and the United Kingdom.
Through this new partnership, APAC and UK based advertisers using Channel Factory can measure and report Attention Time through Playground xyz’s Attention Intelligence Platform (AIP). Alex Littlejohn, managing director APAC at Channel Factory, said: “Every second of attention on an ad has a huge impact for brands, which makes these results incredibly powerful. They prove beyond doubt the direct relationship between contextual relevance and increased user attention metrics.
“While it stands to reason people will engage more with advertising that’s relevant to their interests, too many advertisers are still ignoring this fact and blindly spraying ad placements in non-curated environments. Channel Factory technology helps brands deliver their campaigns more efficiently and in contextually relevant environments and now with the added benefit of attention measurement and reporting incorporated in their buys.”
Rob Hall, CEO of Playground XYZ, commented: “Attention metrics give brands the key to understanding how their campaigns are resonating with customers. Our partnership with Channel Factory gives advertisers the ability to understand their YouTube campaigns on a deeper level and drive ROI.
“In today’s world where consumer attention is fleeting, the brand suitability technology that Channel Factory deploys helps drive greater ad relevance, which in turn drives higher attention.”
Methodology:
● Playground xyz’s Attention Intelligence Platform (AIP) reviewed 76 Channel Factory campaigns for Attention Time, AIP’s metric which evaluates ads for the length of time in seconds that an ad is actually looked at.
● AIP is trained and verified by real eye-tracking data from an opt-in panel and adds advanced AI models to measure attention at scale. AIP’s YouTube attention measurement capability applies it to live YouTube campaigns, analysing each individual DV360/CM360 record to accurately score Attention Time across the campaign
