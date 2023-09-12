Contextual-Driven Campaigns On YouTube Drive 28% More Attention

Contextual-Driven Campaigns On YouTube Drive 28% More Attention
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    SHARE
    THIS



    A newly-released study shows brand suitable and contextually-delivered advertising with Channel Factory delivers on average, 28 per cent more attention than industry wide benchmarks according to attention measurement platform Playground xyz.

    Channel Factory, which helps advertisers deliver brand suitable advertising in more contextually relevant places across YouTube, engaged with Playground xyz to deliver a comprehensive review of 76 campaigns across eight verticals. The analysis revealed that Channel Factory’s contextually-targeted solutions outperformed industry benchmarks, generating nearly 70 per cent more attention for skippable ads. Both non-skippable and skippable ad formats consistently demonstrated impressive performance, exceeding benchmarks 97 per cent and 95 per cent of the time, respectively.

    The study, which compared 110 different executions in terms of targeting, creative, ad type and duration, found that Channel Factory curated activity delivers above benchmark more than 80 per cent of the time. The data also revealed that Channel Factory’s tech delivers 28 per cent more attention than the industry norm, on average more than one second of extra attention per placement. Playground xyz is now an attention partner of Channel Factory in six markets across the APAC region and the United Kingdom.

    Through this new partnership, APAC and UK based advertisers using Channel Factory can measure and report Attention Time through Playground xyz’s Attention Intelligence Platform (AIP). Alex Littlejohn, managing director APAC at Channel Factory, said: “Every second of attention on an ad has a huge impact for brands, which makes these results incredibly powerful. They prove beyond doubt the direct relationship between contextual relevance and increased user attention metrics.

    “While it stands to reason people will engage more with advertising that’s relevant to their interests, too many advertisers are still ignoring this fact and blindly spraying ad placements in non-curated environments. Channel Factory technology helps brands deliver their campaigns more efficiently and in contextually relevant environments and now with the added benefit of attention measurement and reporting incorporated in their buys.”

    Rob Hall, CEO of Playground XYZ, commented: “Attention metrics give brands the key to understanding how their campaigns are resonating with customers. Our partnership with Channel Factory gives advertisers the ability to understand their YouTube campaigns on a deeper level and drive ROI.

    “In today’s world where consumer attention is fleeting, the brand suitability technology that Channel Factory deploys helps drive greater ad relevance, which in turn drives higher attention.”

    Methodology:

    ● Playground xyz’s Attention Intelligence Platform (AIP) reviewed 76 Channel Factory campaigns for Attention Time, AIP’s metric which evaluates ads for the length of time in seconds that an ad is actually looked at.

    ● AIP is trained and verified by real eye-tracking data from an opt-in panel and adds advanced AI models to measure attention at scale. AIP’s YouTube attention measurement capability applies it to live YouTube campaigns, analysing each individual DV360/CM360 record to accurately score Attention Time across the campaign



    Has Alan Joyce Completely Trashed Qantas Brand?
    1323 votes
    Vote

    Please login with linkedin to comment

    Latest News

    Winner Of 2023 Brian White Scholarship In Radio News Announced
    • Marketing

    Winner Of 2023 Brian White Scholarship In Radio News Announced

    University of Newcastle journalism student Daneie Geddes has been named as winner of the 2023 Brian White Scholarship, an annual radio news cadetship for the scholarship finalist who best exemplifies a passion for and talent in radio news and current affairs reporting. The scholarship includes a four-week paid placement in Australia’s leading commercial radio newsrooms. […]

    Tuesday TV Ratings: MKR Back On The Boil As It Fricassées The Block
    • Media

    Tuesday TV Ratings: MKR Back On The Boil As It Fricassées The Block

    Seven’s stalwart cooking show MKR appears to have more life in it than a day-old red curry, taking entertainment honours last night. MKR posted 567,000 OzTAM viewers and toppled a struggling Block that could only muster 559,000. Seven won Tuesday with a neat 32 per cent of all of last night’s eyeballs (all channels). Nine […]

    Recommended

    by B&T Magazine

    B&T Magazine
    Anthony Gregorio Joins Tumbleturn Marketing Advisory As Partner
    • Advertising

    Anthony Gregorio Joins Tumbleturn Marketing Advisory As Partner

    Anthony Gregorio, who headed Saatchi & Saatchi Australia as CEO and prior to that Havas, as CEO Creative Group ANZ, has joined Tumbleturn Marketing Advisory as a partner. Jen Davidson, managing partner, “Our business is rapidly evolving in response to the bigger and more diverse challenges that marketers face. Anthony joining brings a whole new […]

    Heineken Launches Innovative ‘Beer Nicknames’ Digital Campaign Via oOh!media
    • Campaigns

    Heineken Launches Innovative ‘Beer Nicknames’ Digital Campaign Via oOh!media

    Heineken is asking the public to invite their mates for a beer in an innovative out of home campaign using nicknames to trigger a moment of fame on oOh!media’s digital screens. Designed to drive engagement and connection with Gen Z, the campaign utilises purpose-built oOh! technology to capture the attention of audiences in out of […]

    Coca-Cola Launches New Limited-Edition Flavour & AI Experience
    • Marketing

    Coca-Cola Launches New Limited-Edition Flavour & AI Experience

    Coca-Cola Australia has launched Coca-Cola Y3000 Zero Sugar, a new limited-edition flavour and AI-powered experience from Coca-Cola Creations. Coca-Cola Y3000 Zero Sugar is the first futuristic flavour co-created with human and artificial intelligence from Coca-Cola, celebrating an optimistic future through the connections we make. The drop also includes an incredible new AI-powered experience that will […]

    TikTok & Canva Ignite Australian Business Success
    • Marketing

    TikTok & Canva Ignite Australian Business Success

    TikTok is excited to unveil the second phase of the campaign Business Booms on TikTok”, in partnership with Canva. Launched today, the subsequent campaign underscores TikTok’s dedication to cultivating business growth and innovation for businesses of all sizes across Australia. Business Booms pivots to larger businesses, with Canva, a global visual communication platform, serving as […]

    M&C Saatchi Wins Ryman Healthcare’s Creative
    • Advertising

    M&C Saatchi Wins Ryman Healthcare’s Creative

    M&C Saatchi Group has added the strategic and creative duties for premium retirement living and aged care provider, Ryman Healthcare Australia. M&C Saatchi Group’s media agency Bohemia has been responsible for Ryman Australia’s  media planning and buying since early 2023, while M&C Saatchi will now be the creative partner for Ryman Australia. Ryman was founded […]

    Indie Agency Weave Decanters Wine Brand Innocent Bystander’s Creative
    • Advertising

    Indie Agency Weave Decanters Wine Brand Innocent Bystander’s Creative

    Melbourne-based creative company Weave has been chosen to lead the creative efforts for Innocent Bystander. Weave has enjoyed a strong relationship with the Brown Family Wine Group (BFWG) since 2016, when they helped to craft the Innocent Bystander brand for their Healesville cellar door launch. During that time Weave’s role has expanded, including an appointment […]

    72andSunny Reels In BCF’s Creative
    • Advertising

    72andSunny Reels In BCF’s Creative

    BCF has appointed 72andSunny as their new creative agency after a brand review. 72andSunny will be partnering with the BCF team to create the strategic and creative playbook that will inform all their brand communications moving forward, as well as developing future advertising campaigns. Nick Boyden, GM, ecommerce and marketing of BCF, said: “We were […]

    Broadsheet Partners With The Body Shop In Its Biggest Beauty Collab EVER
    • Media

    Broadsheet Partners With The Body Shop In Its Biggest Beauty Collab EVER

    Broadsheet, Australia’s go-to culture guide, has created a multi-faceted content campaign with The Body Shop to promote their ten “Most Loved” product range and showcase the natural ingredients in their products. The campaign represents the biggest beauty category partnership undertaken by Broadsheet. It features written, video, and social content alongside a specially curated event at […]

    The KIIS Network Asks R U OK?
    • Marketing

    The KIIS Network Asks R U OK?

    This Thursday to support R U OK? Day and their mission of suicide prevention, the KIIS Network is encouraging listeners to reflect on their own mental health and check in on their loved ones. R U OK? Day is a National Day of Action when Australians are reminded to ask, ‘Are you ok?’ to start […]

    QMS Partners With SXSW Sydney To Celebrate Creativity And Innovation
    • Marketing

    QMS Partners With SXSW Sydney To Celebrate Creativity And Innovation

    QMS is partnering with SXSW Sydney 2023, the week-long “festival of festivals” that celebrates creativity and innovation. QMS’s involvement with SXSW Sydney includes being named as presenting partner of the Media Industry Conference Track, the area with programming that covers the media landscape, the power of the companies who currently control the message, and the […]

    Havas Study: 63% Of Early Adopting Aussies Say They’re More Stressed Post-COVID
    • Media

    Havas Study: 63% Of Early Adopting Aussies Say They’re More Stressed Post-COVID

    Expectations and concern for our mental health has made a major shift since the pandemic began in 2020. This is one of the key findings from a global mental health and wellbeing report released by Havas. The hangover from the pandemic is evident with 63 per cent of early adopter or ‘Prosumer’ Australians saying they […]