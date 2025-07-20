Connecting Plots Spices It Up Partnering With Maggi To Introduce Maggi Kari

Maggi has partnered with creative agency Connecting Plots to introduce Maggi Kari to a new audience and elevate its cult status.
Maggi and Connecting Plots have ignited Australia’s growing hunger for authentic Asian flavours with the launch of Maggi Kari via Malaysian noodle takeover that sold out in 24 hours.
Instant noodles have been an Australian pantry staple for decades, driven by diverse multiculturalism and a dedicated sub-culture passionate about authentic Asian import instant noodles. As demand for bold, authentic tastes rises, Maggi embraced the love of Asian flavours to bring one of Malaysia’s most iconic dishes to Australian shelves: Maggi Kari noodles.
A cult favourite found in over two-thirds (66 per cent) of Malaysian households, Maggi Kari is more than just a meal—it’s a national favourite and a cultural staple.
At the heart of the campaign was a one-night-only foodie experience, featuring $3 hawker-style noodles at one-hatted Ho Jiak Town Hall, hosted in collaboration with Malaysian chef Junda Khoo. The event sold out in under 24 hours through earned media awareness including Broadsheet and Concrete Playground, with extra sittings quickly added to meet demand.
Diners experienced Maggi Kari reimagined three ways: Kari Mee, Maggi Sup and Kerabu Maggi, all of which were personally crafted by Junda to celebrate the spirit of Malaysian street food.
“Malaysians love bold, spicy flavours, and curry noodles are a delicious way to show that,” said Khoo. “Pure comfort food, us Malaysians eat them for lunch, dinner, or anytime in between.”
With a younger, culturally curious audience turning to TikTok and YouTube to fuel their noodle obsession and exploration, the campaign tapped into this rising subculture of instant noodle lovers hungry for the real deal, with influencers partnerships including @dimsimlim, @anniesbucketlist, @sydneyfoodboy and @2hungryguys.
“We wanted to showcase that Maggi is part of authentic Asian food culture,” said Matt Geersen, creative partner at Connecting Plots. “Maggi Kari is loved in Malaysia so we are bringing that same street cred here, through taste, experience and storytelling.”
Beyond the event, to help Aussies elevate their 2-minute noodle game, earned media and influencers took inspiration from Junda’s spicy curry noodles to recreate recipes from the sold-out event at home.
Maggi Kari is now available in 5-packs at major supermarkets nationwide for Aussies to enjoy.
