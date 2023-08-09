Connecting Plots Delivers Latest Iteration Of “The Experts In Air” For Mitsubishi Air-Conditioners

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Air-Conditioners Australia (MHIAA) has launched its latest campaign via Connecting Plots drawing subtle similarities to the world of wine sommeliers.

In a highly competitive category that’s hard to navigate, the new campaign by Connecting Plots seeks to unlock the assurance of an expert opinion, with the MHIAA Air Experts behaving like wine sommeliers – but with air.

It’s the third iteration of ‘The Experts in Air’, a brand platform that takes a humorous and light-hearted approach to presenting MHIAA as the true experts of the air-conditioning by stating that to truly understand air, MHIAA takes air exploration to the extreme.

The brand strategy continues to focus on long term growth through distinctive and consistent brand building, underpinned by MHIAA’s heritage, credibility, customer satisfaction and the fact they are the most independently awarded air-con brand in Australia; with over 14 awards from CHOICE®, Canstar Blue, Finder and Product Review. The campaign also looks to uplift short term sales with a cash bonus promotion targeting both consumers and installers, who are highly influential figures in the sales process.

“We understand that most Aussie’s are only in the market for an air-conditioner a few times in their life, if ever and that the brand anity seen in other product categories isn’t as strong,” said MHIAA marketing manager, Jenny Perello. “So why not have some fun in what is usually a pretty conservative category and grab the attention of immediate and future customers so they can make an informed decision when the time is right.”

“Over the past three years, we’ve built on ‘The Experts In Air’ platform with a unique brand of humour to unashamedly claim category-leadership,” says Connecting Plots’ Founding Partner, Dave Jansen. “When in doubt, you ask an expert and with their heritage and awards, that’s exactly what MHIAA are – our job is to convey that in a fun and compelling way that helps them stand apart.”

The campaign is running across TV, BVOD, YouTube, radio, social, online, POS and owned channels, working closely in collaboration with media agency Speed.

CREDITS