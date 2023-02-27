Connecting Plots Announces Battalion Of New Hires & Promotions

Connecting Plots has brought on a wave of new faces for 2023 as it grows and evolves its client service department.



Joining the team are three new senior hires – Kate Bradfield, group account director; Alana Spinelli, account director; and Rosa Trinh Thu Raz, account director. Also included in the team is recently promoted account executive, Mikayla Henderson who stepped up into the client service team in mid-late 2022.



Led by the company’s group client partner, Gemma ap Geraint, who joined Connecting Plots in mid 2020, the new client service team brings a wealth of experience, spanning creative, design, shopper marketing, and ATL agencies.



“I’m thrilled to be growing our team with some bright new talent,” said Geraint. “We work with some incredible clients and I’ve seen the amazing and impactful work we can create when our team is performing at its best. The new team has a range of different backgrounds and expertise which only helps us better tackle our clients’ needs from different angles and make sure we’re delivering imagination in every impression.”



“Kate, Alana and Rosa each have a proven track record of understanding clients’ businesses and the value agencies can create through working in partnership with them,” added co-founder, CEO, Tom Phillips.

“With Gemma at the helm, I’m excited to see some incredible work come out of the client service department in 2023.”



The new hires come off the back of a successful period of growth for the agency who welcomed new clients including Lendlease, Royal Easter Show, 30 Seconds and Chartered Accountants to its portfolio in 2022.