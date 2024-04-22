Connect Hearing ‘Sounds Good’ Platform Via Bread Agency

Working closely with Connect Hearing’s marketing team, Bread Agency developed a new communications platform and creative tagline ‘Sounds Good’ to simply communicate the benefit that prioritising hearing health with Connect Hearing can have on Aussies.

According to healthdirect, one in six Australians experience hearing loss, with noise exposure being one of the most common causes. Connect Hearing’s brand purpose is to inspire Australians to enhance their lives by taking control of their hearing health.

The new comms platform and creative tagline will be rolled out across all brand touchpoints, including a series of 30” and 15” TV commercials, point-of-sale (in 240+ clinics across Australia), social media and digital assets.

“Connect Hearing’s story has been one that is largely untold. We’ve long operated behind the scenes, focused on cutting edge technology and client focused outcomes, enriching the lives of countless Australians over the years. Our aim is to reach even more Australians, enabling our clients to enjoy the delight of hearing and living a life without limitations. This new communications platform is designed to educate and empower communities about the importance of hearing health so that they can take action,” said Sonova’s marketing director, Renee Kraus, responsible for the Connect Hearing brand.

“The Bread team who have been our creative partners for the past two years have been wonderful in supporting our ambitious growth”.

Bread Agency’s remit covers strategy, creative and content creation through always-on and campaign work.

“We have worked with Connect Hearing since Bread’s inception and having the opportunity to release this new platform to support the brand further is very exciting for both teams,” said Amaury Treguer, Bread Agency Co-Founder.

CREDITS:

Client: Connect Hearing (Sonova Group)

Social Agency: Bread Agency

TV Production: We Know Video

Media Partner: HAVE Partners