Condom Sales Droop As CV-19 Skewers “Intimate Occasions”

Zgierz, Poland - December 11, 2011: A foil wrapped Durex manufactured latex condom placed next to the yellow banana - shot in the studio with a white background.
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



COVID-19 has claimed another business, with condom-maker Durex revealing its sales have fallen since the beginning of the outbreak.

Durex’s parent company Reckitt Benckiser CEO Laxman Narasimhan said the drop in sales was the result of “intimate occasions” being reduced.

“The number of intimate occasions is down in a few countries because, if you think of it, the level of socialisation is low, and so it has had an impact on Durex,” Narasimhan told CNBC.

It’s not all bad news for Reckitt Benckiser however. Although Durex is struggling, its cleaning brands Lysol and Dettol have performed well during the pandemic, as consumers continue to focus on their hygiene.

“If you look at the amount of sanitizer we’re making, we’re making 20 times the amount of sanitizer in July as we did last year,” Narasimhan said.

Although sales have fallen, it hasn’t halted marketing efforts from Durex.

The brand earlier this month launched a new campaign, urging lovers to “not go back to normal” as lockdown restrictions ease.

Please login with linkedin to comment

condoms durex

Latest News

Five By Five Adds New Clients To Roster
  • Media

Five By Five Adds New Clients To Roster

Independent agency Five by Five Global has added major tech brand Gigabyte and luxury watch disruptor Bausele to their Sydney client list, following a series of competitive pitches. They’ve also landed Logans – the iconic, heritage Sydney music retailer. As a result, the agency will be moving to larger offices on Commonwealth Street, Surry Hills. […]

Former One Green Bean CEO Carl Ratcliff Appointed As Magnum & Co’s Managing Partner
  • Marketing

Former One Green Bean CEO Carl Ratcliff Appointed As Magnum & Co’s Managing Partner

Independent brand communications agency, Magnum & Co, has appointed Carl Ratcliff into a managing partner role. The appointment will see the agency’s founder and co-owner, Michelle Hampton, move into the role of chairperson, with co-owner, Katie Barclay staying in her role as managing partner, and Carl Moggridge being promoted into the third Managing Partner role. […]

Photo of podcast studio
  • Media

Audiocraft Podcast Festival Returns

The Audiocraft Podcast Festival is returning for 2020 with a slew of top industry creators and executives sharing the latest insights on the burgeoning medium. The festival will take place virtually on Saturday July 25th on online events platform Hopin. Headlining this year’s event is Gimlet co-founder/Spotify head of podcasts Matt Lieber, Science Vs host […]

Ex-BBC Documentary Filmmakers Teach Story Skills To Aussie Creatives & Clients
  • Media

Ex-BBC Documentary Filmmakers Teach Story Skills To Aussie Creatives & Clients

London based documentary filmmakers Duckrabbit, blocked from production due to Covid, have launched a training course, teaching the use of story to influence. With 20 years experience, Duckrabbit’s films have been awarded internationally, have topped Reddit and been shown to Barack Obama in The White House and Her Majesty the Queen in Buckingham Palace. The […]

Startmate Launches Women-Only Tech Fellowship Program
  • Technology

Startmate Launches Women-Only Tech Fellowship Program

Startmate has announced partners for its women-focused Fellowship program, bringing AWS Startups, SafetyCulture and Secure Code Warrior on board, as it looks to funnel 300 women into tech startup jobs by the end of 2021. The partners will enable Startmate’s Fellowship initiative to scale its mission of addressing gender inequality in Australian tech startups. A […]

Study: Users Want More Diversity In Emojis
  • Media

Study: Users Want More Diversity In Emojis

A recent survey on emoji use has revealed nearly half of respondents want to see more diverse and inclusive emojis. The study, released by Uswitch, asked 2,000 people if they thought existing emojis did enough to reflect diversity in society. It was commissioned in light of World Emoji Day (July 17), in order to discover […]