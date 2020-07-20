Condom Sales Droop As CV-19 Skewers “Intimate Occasions”

COVID-19 has claimed another business, with condom-maker Durex revealing its sales have fallen since the beginning of the outbreak.

Durex’s parent company Reckitt Benckiser CEO Laxman Narasimhan said the drop in sales was the result of “intimate occasions” being reduced.

“The number of intimate occasions is down in a few countries because, if you think of it, the level of socialisation is low, and so it has had an impact on Durex,” Narasimhan told CNBC.

It’s not all bad news for Reckitt Benckiser however. Although Durex is struggling, its cleaning brands Lysol and Dettol have performed well during the pandemic, as consumers continue to focus on their hygiene.

“If you look at the amount of sanitizer we’re making, we’re making 20 times the amount of sanitizer in July as we did last year,” Narasimhan said.

Although sales have fallen, it hasn’t halted marketing efforts from Durex.

The brand earlier this month launched a new campaign, urging lovers to “not go back to normal” as lockdown restrictions ease.